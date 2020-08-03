Leah Smith Sprints Stroke 50s, 100 IM at Fort Collins Area Swim Team Intrasquad

FORT COLLINS AREA SWIM TEAM INTRASQUAD

August 1, 2020

Fort Collins, CO

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile results: ‘FAST Intrasquad Test Event’

Fort Collins Area Swim Team (FAST) hosted an intrasquad test event on Saturday, August 1, with appearances from some of the club’s top swimmers as well as 2016 Olympian and U.S. National Team-er Leah Smith.

Swimmers contested 50s and 100s of each stroke, as well as the 100 IM, though FAST’s elite group stuck with 50s and the 100 IM.

Smith, a prolific distance swimmer, also stuck to all four 50s and the 100 IM. She won the 50 breast (30.75) and 100 IM (59.18), finished second in the 50 fly (26.78) and 50 free (24.80) and was third in the 50 back (28.38). Smith has been training with Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics in Tucson, Ariz., since 2017.

15-year-old Lucy Bell, one of the best butterfliers in the high school class of 2022 (where she’s ranked #7 nationally), won the 50 free and 50 fly. She was 24.48 in the 50 free to edge out Smith, which came after winning the 50 fly (25.73). Bell was also second in the 50 breast (31.64), 50 back (27.57) and 100 IM (59.33), going best times in all three of those events. In terms of high point awards for the session, Bell edged Smith, 91 to 90.

The only other winner of the 50s or IM on the women’s side was Bayley Stewart, a rising junior at Notre Dame. Stewart, a 2020 ACC A-finalist in the 200 back and 2019 NCAA qualifier, took the 50 back with a time of 26.84. Her other top finish was a third-place effort in the 100 IM (1:00.69).

On the men’s side, 17-year-old Wylie Kruse swept with wins in all four 50s and the IM. The Louisville ’25 verbal commit was 27.96 in the 50 breast to kick things off, then 24.53 in the back, 24.14 in the fly, 21.73 in the free, and finally 54.25 in the IM. He cut time substantially in the 50 breast and 50 fly (off strokes) and sliced a bit off of his 50 free best. In the 100 IM, he decimated his old best of 1:06.59 from when he was 12 years old.