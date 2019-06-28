Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Martin Allikvee Breaks 2nd Estonian Record in 3 Days at Budapest Open

2019 BUDAPEST OPEN

A 3rd day of competition at the 2019 Budapest Open resulted in a 3rd day of records for the Estonians in Budapest. The latest record came from Martin Allikvee, who swam a 2:10.63 to win the men’s 200 breaststroke final by almost two-and-a-half seconds.

For the 24-year old Allikvee, that undercuts his own record of 2:12.80 that was set in May of 2016 by more than two seconds. Since that record-breaking swim over 3 years ago, he hadn’t been under 2:13 until Friday. Allikvee also holds the National Record in short course meters.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 Final Time
Old Estonian Record 2016 30.11 33.53 34.43 34.73 2:12.80
New Estonian Record 2019 29.92 32.71 33.61 34.39 2:10.63

In breaking his record, Allikvee became much more aggressive through the middle 100 meters of the race, where most of the margin was made.

He joins Daniel Zaitsev (23.53 in the 50 fly on Thursday) as a record-breaker at this meet. Allikvee also broke the 100 breaststroke record on Wednesday when he swam 1:00.47.

Both swimmers train at SC Garant under Dmitri Kapelin, as does the winner of the women’s 200 breaststroke on Friday Maria Romanjuk (2:31.11). She also won the 100 breaststroke on Wednesday in 1:09.73.

Other Day 3 Notables:

  • Hungary’s Dominik Kozma came out on top of the men’s 100 free, which featured a lot of big Hungarian names. He swam a 49.29, and was followed by Peter Holoda, (49.61), and Richard Bohus (50.21). Bence Biczo (51.67) was 6th. For Biczo, who is primarily a 200 butterflier, that was .07 from his lifetime best.
  • 18-year old Zofia Kurdi won the women’s 100 freestyle in 55.64. That shaves .01 seconds off her lifetime best swim from the Hungarian National Championships in March.
  • Hungarian Kata Burian won the women’s 200 backstroke in 2:09.16. That’s one of the 10 fastest times of her career, but only her third-best this season. She’s scheduled to swim both the 100 back and 200 back at the World Championships, alongside her country’s biggest swimming star Katinka Hosszu.

 

