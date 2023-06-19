Mark Faherty Named Head Coach Of Reno Aquatic Club

Reno Aquatic Club has named Mark Faherty as the program’s new head coach. Faherty makes the move from Lakewood Aquatics in Long Beach, California, where he has served as head coach since August of 2021.

Faherty has spent the majority of his career with Nation’s Capital Swim Club (NCAP), which is one of the largest clubs in USA Swimming with around 2,000 members and nine locations.

He is a native of Alexandria, Virginia, where he began swimming for NCAP when he was 7-years-old. He attended James Madison University before beginning his career as a coach. He began his career at NCAP, where he worked his way up from an assistant coaching role to leading the NCAP-West location of the club.

While at NCAP, Faherty has had the opportunity to work with athletes at the age group and senior level. A notable age group swimmer in Faherty’s group at the time was Camille Spink, who qualified for the Olympic Trials at the age of 14.

After NCAP, Faherty made the move to Lakewood Aquatics where he primarily worked with the team’s top senior and 11-12 group. During his tenure in California, Lakewood had its first Junior National-level swimmers in over five years, as well as developed a number of first-time qualifiers for Sectionals and Futures.

“On behalf of our swimmers, parents, and Board members, we are thrilled to welcome Coach Faherty to Reno and are excited for the future of our team,” said Patrick Leverty, chairman of the Reno Aquatic Club Board of Directors. “The Board thanks Interim-Head Coach Patrick Henry and Swim Coach Staffing Solutions for leading the team over these past few months and helping us recruit Coach Faherty to RENO.”

Reno Aquatic Club, located in Nevada, was established in 1973. The program is USA Swimming club team and a member of the Pacific Swimming LSC.