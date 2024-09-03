Marion Tops Team Trophy At 2024 South Aussie State SC Championships

2024 SOUTH AUSSIE STATE 13&O SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 30th – September 1st

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2024 South Australian State 13&O Short Course Championships concluded over the weekend, with powerhouse club Marion topping the overall team trophy.

Sans big guns such as Kyle Chalmers and Matt Temple, Marion still amassed 2906.5 points to lead the charge, with Norwood and Immanuel rounding out the top 3 squads.

Point Totals for Team Trophy:

Marion – 2906.5 pts Norwood – 1633.5 pts Immanuel – 1242.5 pts Kent Town – 821.5 pts Henley & Grange – 611.5 pts

Although her Tea Tree Gully team didn’t rank among the top 5 finishers, 23-year-old Brittany Castelluzzo did major damage across multiple women’s events.

Castelluzzo wound up downing 2 state records, including in the women’s 50m fly and the 200m fly.

The former saw the athlete log a time of 26.24 to overtake the decade-old mark of 26.36 Sally Hunter put on the books in 2014. In the latter, Castelluzzo notched a winning result of 2:05.92, slicing just over half a second off her own former SA record of 2:06.46 logged 2 years ago.

Castelluzzo also won the women’s 100m back super final in a time of 58.92, her first-ever outing under the 1:01 threshold. She topped the podium again in the 100m fly (57.42), 200m free (1:55.55) and 100m free (53.61) to attack her competition in several different disciplines.

13-year-old Marion swimmer Tyrell Nemeth-Ford captured a new record of his own while competing in the boys’ 12-13 400m free.

Nemeth-Ford registered a winning effort of 4:25.65 en route to getting to the wall first, erasing Adam Holland’s SA record of 4:29.61 from 2017 in the process.

Youngsters Emily Findlay and Erik Cunningham also stood out from the crowd in the respective girls’ and boys’ 12-13 age group.

Findlay raced her way to a new personal best of 4:31.51 in the 400m free. That easily erased the State record and state All Comers record of 4:36.59 Bethan Mounfield clocked in 2013.

For Cunningham’s part, the teen scored the victory in the 200m fly, courtesy of his 2:22.63 outing. That also checked in as a new state record and state All Comers record, overtaking Adam Holland’s 2:23.60 from 7 years ago.