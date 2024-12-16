Maria Godden Takes Double Gold To Close Out 2024 Irish Winter Championships

2024 IRISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 13th – Sunday, December 15th

Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap

Results – Meet Mobile: 2024 Irish National Winter Championships

The 2024 Irish Winter Championships concluded last night from Dublin with both domestic and foreign swimmers capping off the competition in style.

22-year-old Maria Godden captured two victories to close out her campaign, with the Kilkenny Swimming Club ace taking both the women’s 200m back and the 400m free.

In the former, Godden registered a time of 2:06.92 to easily take the win, with 23-year-old Victoria Catterson next to the wall in 2:09.54. The pair represented the sole swimmers of the field to delve under the 2:12 threshold.

In the latter event, Godden stopped the clock at 4:13.93 to win by over 6 seconds. Godden was much quicker at last year’s edition of these championships where she notched a lifetime best of 4:08.65.

The men’s 50m free saw Calum Bain of Cookstown Swimming Club get it done for gold, with the 28-year-old scoring a winning result of 21.49.

Bain marked the sole swimmer to get under 22 seconds, with Cody Dunnion and Thomas Leggett snagging respective silver and bronze in 22.31 and 22.37.

Additional winners included Marine Jehl of France topping the women’s 50m free podium in 25.23, just .02 ahead of 17-year-old Grace Davison‘s silver medal-worthy 25.25.

Pierre Largeron also got on the board for France, hitting 3:44.55 to eke out the win over countryman Paul Beaugrand who settled for silver in 3:44.79. The quickest Irish swimmer was Cormac Rynn who rounded out the podium in 3:48.06 for bronze.