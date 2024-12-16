World Aquatics Scholarship Athletes Training In Antibes Set 100th National Record at SC Worlds

Courtesy: World Aquatics

Celebrations are in order for the scholarship athletes of the Antibes World Aquatics Training Centre. The team has achieved an extraordinary milestone, breaking their 100th national record of the 2023/24 season during the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Budapest, Hungary. Their cumulative total now stands at an impressive 106 national records.

The World Aquatics Scholarships Programme, launched in 2014, aims to provide financial and technical assistance to athletes with international sporting potential who lack access to suitable training conditions locally. Through this transformative initiative, training centres like Antibes offer scholars:

Full board accommodation

Tailored training plans to maximise athlete development

Financial support

Access to personal development and educational opportunities

Reflecting on this remarkable achievement, James Gibson, working with World Aquatics Development Programmes, remarked:

“It’s brilliant to see the development programmes’ positive impact. At World Aquatics, we are committed to strengthening the global aquatics ecosystem. Providing athletes with opportunities and experiences like this not only helps them grow and learn but also inspires others around the world.

“This is exactly what these initiatives are designed to achieve, and we couldn’t be prouder.” –James Gibson

Laurent Ciubini, President of the Antibes World Aquatics Training Centre shared his pride in the centre’s remarkable progress and the scholars’ achievements:

“It is an absolute privilege to have welcomed these athletes to Antibes and helped them to achieve their goals.” -Laurent Ciubini

“With a dedicated team of exceptional coaches, talented athletes, and state-of-the-art facilities, we’ve achieved incredible milestones in just over a year since opening. I am truly excited to see what achievements lie ahead for our athletes.”

Among the standout moments in Budapest was the achievements of Namibia’s Ronan Wantenaar, who reached the semi-finals of the men’s 50m breaststroke – a career-best result on the world stage. With Ronan set to join the Antibes scholarship programme soon, more records look to be beaten!

Surpassing 100 national records marks a remarkable end to a successful period for scholarship athletes across all World Aquatics Training Centres, who only begun their programmes in September 2023.

Keep an eye out for more record-breaking performances and updates on the 2024/25 programme!