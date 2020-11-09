Margalis & Bentz Won’t Swim Match #10 For Cali: Day 1 Start Lists

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 10
- Monday, November 9th: 10-12pm CET/3-5am U.S. Central
- Tuesday, November 10th: 10-12pm CET/3-5am U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Cali Condors/London Roar/LA Current/Aqua Centurions
- Day 1 Start Lists
Lanes
- LA Current – Lanes 1 & 2
- London Roar – Lanes 3 & 4
- Cali Condors – Lanes 5 & 6
- Aqua Centurions – Lanes 7 & 8
Start Lists
NFL fans might liken this week to Week 17 of the professional football season: top teams are frequently resting their stars and swimming backups with playoff berths already clinched.
With the league rumored to be allocating teams to semifinals based more on geography than seeding, there’s no real urgency for any team this week. Five teams are locked into semifinals (three of those five are competing today) and one team is already eliminated.
The Cali Condors (locked into the semifinals and the likely #1 seed) will rest IMer Melanie Margalis. Margalis holds the league record and the fastest time this year in the 400 IM, but has only swum that event once. The Condors have looked to give the 28-year-old Margalis as much rest as possible this year, and she isn’t entered in any individual events today. Kelly Fertel will take over IM duty along with Beata Nelson.
We already reported on London’s choice to sit out star breaststroker Adam Peaty. London will also swim without IMer Siobhan-Marie O’Connor. Darragh Greene will get his first chance to compete this year, filling in for Peaty in the breaststrokes.
Swimmers Out and Relay-Only By Team:
Cali Condors
Out:
- Bowe Becker
- Gunnar Bentz
- Melanie Margalis
- Meghan Small
- Sherridon Dressel
Relay-Only:
- Townley Haas
- Tate Jackson
- Kacper Majchrzak
- Eddie Wang
- Allison Schmitt
- Veronica Burchill
- Lia Neal
London Roar
Out:
- Adam Peaty
- Scott McLay
- Siobhan-Marie O’Conner
Relay-Only:
- Elliot Clogg
- Marius Kusch
- Duncan Scott
- Emily Large
- Harriet West
- Maria Kameneva
LA Current
Out:
- Santiago Grassi
- Zane Waddell
- Madi Wilson
Relay-Only:
- Marco Ferreira
- Apostolos Christou
- Katie McLaughlin
- Kendyl Stewart
- Claire Rasmus
Aqua Centurions
Out:
- Apostolos Papastamos
- Kathryn Greenslade
- Stefania Pirozzi
- Theodora Drakou
Relay-Only:
- Marcelo Chierighini
- Gabriel Santos
- Pedro Spajari
- Breno Correia
- Sasha Touretski
