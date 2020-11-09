Margalis & Bentz Won’t Swim Match #10 For Cali: Day 1 Start Lists

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 10

Lanes

LA Current – Lanes 1 & 2

London Roar – Lanes 3 & 4

Cali Condors – Lanes 5 & 6

Aqua Centurions – Lanes 7 & 8

NFL fans might liken this week to Week 17 of the professional football season: top teams are frequently resting their stars and swimming backups with playoff berths already clinched.

With the league rumored to be allocating teams to semifinals based more on geography than seeding, there’s no real urgency for any team this week. Five teams are locked into semifinals (three of those five are competing today) and one team is already eliminated.

The Cali Condors (locked into the semifinals and the likely #1 seed) will rest IMer Melanie Margalis. Margalis holds the league record and the fastest time this year in the 400 IM, but has only swum that event once. The Condors have looked to give the 28-year-old Margalis as much rest as possible this year, and she isn’t entered in any individual events today. Kelly Fertel will take over IM duty along with Beata Nelson.

We already reported on London’s choice to sit out star breaststroker Adam Peaty. London will also swim without IMer Siobhan-Marie O’Connor. Darragh Greene will get his first chance to compete this year, filling in for Peaty in the breaststrokes.

Swimmers Out and Relay-Only By Team:

Cali Condors

Out:

Bowe Becker

Gunnar Bentz

Melanie Margalis

Meghan Small

Sherridon Dressel

Relay-Only:

Townley Haas

Tate Jackson

Kacper Majchrzak

Eddie Wang

Allison Schmitt

Veronica Burchill

Lia Neal

London Roar

Out:

Adam Peaty

Scott McLay

Siobhan-Marie O’Conner

Relay-Only:

Elliot Clogg

Marius Kusch

Duncan Scott

Emily Large

Harriet West

Maria Kameneva

LA Current

Out:

Santiago Grassi

Zane Waddell

Madi Wilson

Relay-Only:

Marco Ferreira

Apostolos Christou

Katie McLaughlin

Kendyl Stewart

Claire Rasmus

Aqua Centurions

Out:

Apostolos Papastamos

Kathryn Greenslade

Stefania Pirozzi

Theodora Drakou

Relay-Only: