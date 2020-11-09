Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Margalis & Bentz Won’t Swim Match #10 For Cali: Day 1 Start Lists

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 10

Lanes

  • LA Current – Lanes 1 & 2
  • London Roar – Lanes 3 & 4
  • Cali Condors – Lanes 5 & 6
  • Aqua Centurions – Lanes 7 & 8

Start Lists

NFL fans might liken this week to Week 17 of the professional football season: top teams are frequently resting their stars and swimming backups with playoff berths already clinched.

With the league rumored to be allocating teams to semifinals based more on geography than seeding, there’s no real urgency for any team this week. Five teams are locked into semifinals (three of those five are competing today) and one team is already eliminated.

The Cali Condors (locked into the semifinals and the likely #1 seed) will rest IMer Melanie MargalisMargalis holds the league record and the fastest time this year in the 400 IM, but has only swum that event once. The Condors have looked to give the 28-year-old Margalis as much rest as possible this year, and she isn’t entered in any individual events today. Kelly Fertel will take over IM duty along with Beata Nelson.

We already reported on London’s choice to sit out star breaststroker Adam PeatyLondon will also swim without IMer Siobhan-Marie O’Connor. Darragh Greene will get his first chance to compete this year, filling in for Peaty in the breaststrokes.

Swimmers Out and Relay-Only By Team:

Cali Condors

Out:

Relay-Only:

  • Townley Haas
  • Tate Jackson
  • Kacper Majchrzak
  • Eddie Wang
  • Allison Schmitt
  • Veronica Burchill
  • Lia Neal

London Roar

Out:

Relay-Only:

  • Elliot Clogg
  • Marius Kusch
  • Duncan Scott
  • Emily Large
  • Harriet West
  • Maria Kameneva

LA Current

Out:

  • Santiago Grassi
  • Zane Waddell
  • Madi Wilson

Relay-Only:

  • Marco Ferreira
  • Apostolos Christou
  • Katie McLaughlin
  • Kendyl Stewart
  • Claire Rasmus

Aqua Centurions

Out:

  • Apostolos Papastamos
  • Kathryn Greenslade
  • Stefania Pirozzi
  • Theodora Drakou

Relay-Only:

  • Marcelo Chierighini
  • Gabriel Santos
  • Pedro Spajari
  • Breno Correia
  • Sasha Touretski

