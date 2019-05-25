Marathon Swimmer Vicki Keith Inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Swimmer Vicki Keith is 1 of 8 Canadians that will be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2019. The class, announced in Calgary on Thursday, will be officially enshrined during an induction ceremony that will be held in October in Toronto. The group will bring the total number of athletes and builders inducted to 672 in the hall’s 64-year history.

Author’s note: no relation.

Keith had broken over a dozen World Records in marathon open water swimming. Among her achievements were becoming the first swimmer to cross all five Great Lakes, which she accomplished in just a 2-month period; the first double crossing of Lake Ontario; and the first swimmer to swim across the English Channel butterfly.

During her career she also broke records for the longest solo swim by distance (94km) and time (63 hours, 40 minutes) in Lake Ontario. She achieved this in 2005, 4 years after officially retiring from these massive marathon swimming, at 34-years old. No swimmer has crossed Lake Ontario more times than her 6 swims.

She is already a member of the Terry Fox Hall of Fame and the Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.

In 1990, she also swam 43 miles in a pool in 24 hours, and in 1986 continuously swam in a pool for 129 hours, 45 minutes: over 5 days.

