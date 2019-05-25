Phoenix Swim Club’s Annie Carlton Makes Verbal Commitment to Northern Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Annie Carlton of Phoenix Swim Club has given Northern Arizona University a verbal commitment for 2020, joining Oregon’s Francesca Criscione in the class of 2024. Carlton is a junior at Sunnyslope High School. She is a three-time varsity letter-holder who specializes in 100/200 backstroke and middle-distance freestyle. She placed third in the 100 back at the Arizona Division II State Championships, breaking the school record with 57.53. In club swimming, she has Futures cuts in the 100 back, 200 back, and 500 free. Carlton stands 6’0” tall and has shown impressive progress over the last year. She took 1 second off her 100 back time, 2.8 off the 200 back, 5 off the 200 free, 1.2 off the 100 free, and 16.1 off the 500 free.

Top SCY times:

100 back: 57.14

200 back: 2:02.51

200 free: 1:52.73

100 free: 52.65

500 free: 5:02.79

NAU dominated the 2019 WAC Swimming & Diving Championships, winning the team title by nearly 200 points. Carlton would have been an A finalist in the 200 back, a B finalist in the 200 free and 100 back, and a C finalist in the 500 free. Of the three Lumberjacks who went sub-57 in the 100 back this year, two will be seniors when she arrives: Lauren Hazel and Sarah O’Connor.

