Winter Juniors Qualifier Francesca Criscione Verbally Commits to NAU

Francesca Criscione from Corvallis, Oregon has made a verbal commitment to Northern Arizona University for the 2020-21 school year.

“I am committing to Northern Arizona University for the class of 2020 because of the incredible coaches, fantastic teammates, breathtaking environment, and the top notch education I’ll receive. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for giving me a solid foundation and showing so much support throughout this process… Go, Jacks!💛💙”

Criscione is a junior at Crescent Valley High School. She swims year-round with Corvallis Aquatic Team and specializes in 400 IM, 200 fly, and distance freestyle. She recently competed at the 43rd Annual Washington Open and won the 1000 free in 10:12.37, cutting 9 seconds off her previous lifetime best from 2017 and 22 seconds off her fastest time from 2018. She also won the mile and was runner-up in the 500 free, 4th in the 400 IM, 5th in the 200 fly, 13th in the 100 fly, and 18th in the 200 IM. She then went on to NCSA Spring Championship and swam the 500/1000 free, 50/200 fly, and 400 IM and finaled in the 400 IM. At Santa Clara Futures last summer, she was an A-finalist in the 200 fly and a B-finalist in the 400 free.

Criscione will arrive in Flagstaff just in time to take over for graduating Monique King, who was the Lumberjacks’ top distance freestyler last year, winning the mile at WAC Championships. Criscione’s best times would have scored 8th in the mile and she would have been an A-finalist in the 500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM and a B-finalist in the 200 IM. Criscione will have a year of overlap with distance freestyler Sam Milewski, flyer Maddie Seidl, and IMer Niamh McDonagh.

SCY best times:

400 IM – 4:23.73

200 IM – 2:05.25

500 free – 4:55.54

1000 free – 10:04.96

1650 free – 17:00.58

200 fly – 2:03.05

