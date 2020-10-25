Majerski Flies To Double Gold At Grand Prix Polish Cup

2020 GRAND PRIX POLISH CUP

Saturday, October 24th & Sunday, October 25th

Oswiecim, Poland

SCM (25m)

Results

While Poles Kasia Wasick, Marcin Cieslak, Radoslaw Kawecki, Kacper Majchrzak and Alicja Tchorz are grinding away in the International Swimming League (ISL), their compatriots were getting it done domestically at the 2020 Grand Prix Polish Cup.

Meet Highlights

The men’s 50m fly saw Kacper Stokowski get to the wall first in a time of 23.15, the 4th fastest time of this 21-year-old’s career. Behind him was Jakub Majerski who touched in 23.77 for silver.

Majerski went on to win the men’s 100m fly, clocking a mark of 51.02 to beat Stokowski by .66. Majerski has been as fast as 50.52 as recently as last week, while his only other sub-51 came a year ago in the form of a 50.96 at Ostrowiec.

Majerski doubled up with a 200m fly victory here as well, producing a solid 1:54.54 to land atop the podium. The time sliced .05 off of his previous personal best from November of last year.

Zuzanna Herasimowicz and Klaudia Nazieblo tied in the women’s 200m back, with each swimmer touching in a simultaneous result of 2:07.14.

Nazieblo was also the 50m back winner in 27.17 while Paulina Peda snagged the 100m back gold in 58.61 to represent just 1 of 2 swimmers in the event to get under the minute threshold.

Wojciech Wojdak, the 24-year-old who took silver in the 800m free at the 2017 World Championships, cruised his way to victory in that event in a time of 7:49.52. That was enough to beat the field, although well off the man’s PB of 7:33.60 logged 5 years ago.

Jakob Kraska took the sprint freestyle double, nailing a time of 21.96 in the 50m and48.36 in the 100m free.