Madera Girls, Kingsburg Boys Win CIF Central Division 2 Team Titles

2018 CIF Central Division 2 Championships

May 9-12, 2018

East Bakersfield High School

Bakersfield, California

Results

The Madera High School girls and the Kingsburg boys prevailed with team titles at the CIF Central Division 2 Championships in Bakersfield on Saturday, with multiple D2 records falling in the process.

Girls

One record fell on the girls side, with Abigail Abshire of Wasco Union breaking the 100 free mark of Taylor Solorio, set in 2012 at 52.27, with a swim of 52.21. Abshire was one of three girls to win two individual events, also claiming the 50 free in 23.88.

Danielle Albright of Tulare Western had wins in the 500 free (5:11.07) and 100 breast (1:05.67), while Adria Golla of Bakersfield was also a double winner in the 100 fly (58.28) and 100 back (59.04).

Other individual wins went to Madera’s Tara Goertzen in the 200 free (1:55.59) and Mt. Whitney’s Layla Flores in the 200 IM (2:09.32). In the relays, Tehachapi won the 200 medley, Wasco Union the 200 free and Madera the 400 free.

Girls Final Team Scores

Madera, 256 Bakersfield Christian, 216 Selma, 203 Bakersfield, 171 Kingsburg, 165

Boys

The two records for the boys both came in relays, as Kingsburg went 1:38.40 in the 200 medley to get under El Diamante’s 2016 mark of 1:39.39, and then Porterville took out the 2014 record of Clovis North (3:16.62) with a swim of 3:15.60 in the 400 free relay. Porterville also won the 200 free relay in 1:29.60.

Alonso Escobedo of Hansford West was one of two to double up individually, taking the 200 IM (1:56.64) and 500 free (4:45.91). Jonas Huckabay of Kingsburg, the runner-up in that 500 (4:48.96), picked up the win in the 200 free in 1:45.25.

The other to win a pair of events was Grant Snyder of Porterville, as he dismantled the field in both the 50 (21.45) and 100 free (47.04). His swim in the 100 wasn’t far off the existing D2 record of 46.82.

Other notable performers for the boys were Garrison Price of Coalinga and Nathan Roodzant of Bakersfield Christian. The two of them went 1-2 in the 100 fly and 100 back, trading places at the top. Price won the 100 fly in 51.10 over Roodzant (52.17), and then Roodzant (53.34) returned the favor in the 100 back (Price was 53.71).

The other individual winner on the day was Kingsburg’s Wyatt Ward, who won the 100 breast in 1:00.07 after defending champ Preston Niayesh of El Diamante was disqualified. Prior to the DQ, Niayesh had gone 57.17 to blow by his meet record of 58.71.

Boys Final Team Scores