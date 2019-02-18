MAAC Day 4: Fairfield Women, Rider Men Win By Large Margins

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championships – Men and Women

Women’s Recap

Fairfield’s Sara Ostensen and Shannon Feeley repeated their 1-2 finish from the 500 two days ago, with Ostensen taking the win in 16:50.59, almost five seconds faster than her winning time from last year, and Feeley taking 2nd in 17:12.06.

Three freshmen battled it out in the 200 back. Marist’s Veronica Stureborg was in the lead at the first 50, but Monmouth’s Camryn McHugh took control on the next lap, and help that lead over the back half of the race, ultimately winning in 2:02.06. Rider’s Kayla May took 2nd in 2:03.66, followed by Stureborg in 2:04.39.

Fairfield sophomore Maria Nitti completed her sweep of the fastest two events with a 51.74 victory in the 100 free, a solid improvement on her 52.18 effort from last year, that earned her a 4th-place finish. Meanwhile, Canisius’s Ashlynn Gilifillan and Fairfield’s Sam D’Alessandro waged a battle for 2nd place, with Gilfillan coming out on top, 52.36 to 52.61.

After 2nd-place finishes in the 200 IM and the 100 breast, Fairfield junior Colleen Young finally got her first win of the meet in the 200 breast, blasting a 2:18.57 that was over two seconds faster than her winning time from last year. Niagra’s Hayley Tasselmyer, who had beaten Young last night in the 100 breast, took 2nd, touching in 2:20.32.

Morgan Hansen picked up her third win of the meet, and fourth win of the day for Fairfield, with a 2:02.90 win in the 200 fly, defending her title from last year. Ostensen took 2nd in this event as part of the relatively unusual 1650-200 fly double, touching in 2:05.28.

Unsurprisingly given their success all session, the Fairfield women put up four strong legs to win the 400 free relay by almost two seconds. All four women: D’Alessandro, Nitti, Sarah Herbold, and Kelly Cordes split between 52.32 and 52.74, combining for a 3:29.76. Marist took 2nd in 3:31.63, while Niagra’s Yvonnne Schere had the fastest split in the field, nearly breaking 52 with a 52.02.

Final Scores

1. Fairfield University 776

2. Marist College Swimming/Diving 646

3. Rider University 551.5

4. Canisius College 385

5. Niagara University 314

6. Iona College 305.5

7. Monmouth University 281

8. Siena College 219

9. Saint Peter’s University 90

10. Manhattan College 81

Men’s Recap

Rider already had things pretty well locked up after prelims, but they extended their lead in the first scoring event of the day, with Kyle Iorizzo winning the 1650 in 15:36.01.

Next up, Luke Musselman earned his second victory of the meet, taking the 200 back in 1:45.88. Not only was that a meet record like his 400 IM the day before, but it also set a new conference record, taking down Matthew Mays mark of 1:46.56 that had been set in prelims. Mays was under that mark in finals, posting a 1:46.27, as was Callan Smith, who took 2nd in 1:46.14. Coming into today, the conference record was a 1:47.03, set way back in 2009 by Rider’s Josh Rosenbluth.

Vincent Gibbons made it three in a row for Rider with a 44.27 victory in the 100 free, giving him two victories on the week after winning the 50 free earlier in the meet. Just as in the 50 free, Marist’s Daniel Knoll took 2nd, touching in 44.63, just ahead of Rider’s Justin Carey (44.64).

Bryant senior Tavish Boyle finally ended Rider’s streak, winning the 200 breast in 1:58.62. Boyle had almost a three second margin of victory, as Cansius’s Luke Kennedy took 2nd in 2:01.30.

Fellow Bryant senior Micah Ornelas went out in style in his final individual swim. He won the 200 fly in 1:45.88, giving him his 3rd victory of the meet, setting new conference records in all three events.

Rider had been in control the entire meet, and they put an exclamation point on their team victory with a 2:58.13 meet and conference record in the 400 free relay. Carey led off in 44.16, followed by Musselman (45.17), Daniel Bonge (44.72), and Gibbons (44.08).

Final Scores

1. Rider University 781

2. Bryant University 542

3. Marist College Swimming/Diving 523.5

4. Iona College 403

5. Canisius College 294

6. Monmouth University 270

7. Saint Peter’s University 252

8. Niagara University 234

9. Fairfield University 208.5

10. Manhattan College 143