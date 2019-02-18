Laramie Wins 21st Program Title at Wyoming 4A State Championships

2019 Wyoming Boys 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships

February 14th-15th, 2019

Campbell County School Aquatic Center – Gillette, Wyoming

Full results

Male high school swimmers from around Wyoming convened at the Campbell County School Aquatic Center in Gillette, Wyoming, last weekend as the Laramie High School team came out on top. The second- and third-place teams were separated by only one point, as were the fourth- and fifth-place teams.

Top 5 Finishers: Wyoming Boys’ 3A State Championships

Laramie High School – 257 Thunder Basin High School – 186 Kelly Walsh High School – 185 Cheyenne East High School – 145 Green River High School – 144

The team from Kelly Walsh – Braden Lougee, Kellen Chadderdon, Jonas Armstrong, and Ian Pfaff – kicked off finals with a commanding 200 medley relay performance, winning in 1:38.00. Green River was second in 1:41.94.

Green River senior Michael Richmond, after leading off the medley relay, came back to win the 200 free in 1:42.42 – the first of only two swims under 1:48. In second was Kelly Walsh junior Kellen Chadderon, fresh off the medley relay win, in 1:43.34. In third was Laramie’s Conor Fontana in 1:48.10. Richmond also won the 100 fly by a wide margin, going 51.07. Behind him was Cheyenne East senior Walker Marshall in 52.91. In third was Kelly Walsh’s Jonas Armstrong in 54.49.

Laramie’s Max DeYoung dominated the 200 IM, winning in 1:55.64. Next-fastest behind him was Green River sophomore Jason Richmond in 2:02.61, and in third was Cheyenne East senior Walker Marshall in 2:03.50. De Young also won the 100 back by 4 seconds, going 51.29. Behind him was senior teammate Chris Drury in 55.37, and just behind him, Evanston Freshman Jaxon Nicholls in 55.65

Senior JR Albers (Thunder Basin) and Dean Lyon (Green Valley), finished just three tenths apart in the 500 free. Albers won in 4:56.11, will Lyon following in 4:56.41.

The Laramie team of Max DeYoung, Colton Drury, Chris Bury, and Connor Fontana won the 200 free relay in 1:27.77. Kelly Walsh’s team took second in 1:28.51, and Thunder Basin’s team followed in 1:29.29.

Other winners: