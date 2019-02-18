Laramie Wins 21st Program Title at Wyoming 4A State Championships

2019 Wyoming Boys 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 14th-15th, 2019
- Campbell County School Aquatic Center – Gillette, Wyoming
- Full results
Male high school swimmers from around Wyoming convened at the Campbell County School Aquatic Center in Gillette, Wyoming, last weekend as the Laramie High School team came out on top. The second- and third-place teams were separated by only one point, as were the fourth- and fifth-place teams.
Top 5 Finishers: Wyoming Boys’ 3A State Championships
- Laramie High School – 257
- Thunder Basin High School – 186
- Kelly Walsh High School – 185
- Cheyenne East High School – 145
- Green River High School – 144
The team from Kelly Walsh – Braden Lougee, Kellen Chadderdon, Jonas Armstrong, and Ian Pfaff – kicked off finals with a commanding 200 medley relay performance, winning in 1:38.00. Green River was second in 1:41.94.
Green River senior Michael Richmond, after leading off the medley relay, came back to win the 200 free in 1:42.42 – the first of only two swims under 1:48. In second was Kelly Walsh junior Kellen Chadderon, fresh off the medley relay win, in 1:43.34. In third was Laramie’s Conor Fontana in 1:48.10. Richmond also won the 100 fly by a wide margin, going 51.07. Behind him was Cheyenne East senior Walker Marshall in 52.91. In third was Kelly Walsh’s Jonas Armstrong in 54.49.
Laramie’s Max DeYoung dominated the 200 IM, winning in 1:55.64. Next-fastest behind him was Green River sophomore Jason Richmond in 2:02.61, and in third was Cheyenne East senior Walker Marshall in 2:03.50. De Young also won the 100 back by 4 seconds, going 51.29. Behind him was senior teammate Chris Drury in 55.37, and just behind him, Evanston Freshman Jaxon Nicholls in 55.65
Senior JR Albers (Thunder Basin) and Dean Lyon (Green Valley), finished just three tenths apart in the 500 free. Albers won in 4:56.11, will Lyon following in 4:56.41.
The Laramie team of Max DeYoung, Colton Drury, Chris Bury, and Connor Fontana won the 200 free relay in 1:27.77. Kelly Walsh’s team took second in 1:28.51, and Thunder Basin’s team followed in 1:29.29.
Other winners:
- Gunnar Poley was the sole swimmer under 21 in the 50 free, winning in 20.99. He was also the only swimmer under 47 in the 100 free, going 46.31 for the win.
- Kelly Walsh’s Kellen Chadderon won the 100 breast in 57.02, the fastest swim by well over 3 seconds. The next-fastest swimmer, Green River’s Jason Richmond, took second in 1:01.88.
- Laramie’s 400 free relay team of Max DeYoung, Colton Drury, Connor Fontana, and Noah Richardson topped the 400 free in 3:15.08, three seconds ahead of the Thunder Basin team (3:18.68).
