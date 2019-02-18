Lander Wins 23rd-Straight Wyoming High School 3A State Title

2019 Wyoming Boys 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships

February 14th-15th, 2019

Campbell County School Aquatic Center – Gillette, Wyoming

With its 23rd-straight state title line, the boys from Lander Valley High School were able to pull out the win, but by a much closer margin than in 2018. Last year, the team racked up 324 points, with Lyman taking second with 197. This year, the team results were much closer. Take a look:

Top-5 final team scores: Wyoming Boys’ 3A State Championships

Lander Valley High School – 286 Rawlins High School – 241 (nearly doubled from 2018) Sublette County High School – 148 Powell High School – 137 Lyman High School – 126

Lander kicked off the meet by winning the 200 medley relay by nearly 11 seconds. The team of Jonny Kulow, Caleb Huelskamp, Ryan Brinda, and Nick Kulow combined for a 1:34.45. Rawlins took second place in 1:45.03.

Lander junior Nick Kulow turned around to win the 200 free in 1:44.25, over eight seconds ahead of Rawlins sophomore Dalton Coleman in 1:52.64. Sublette senior Marcus Mahaffey took this in 1:54.29. Kulow also won the 500 by almost 15 seconds, finishing in 5:00.45; behind him was Sublette’s Jackson Fouras in 5:15.27 and Lyman’s Carson Walker in 5:26.23.

Jonny Kulow, in turn, won the 200 IM by 11 seconds. The Lander freshman finished in 1:56.2 with Powell’s Richard Spann finishing second in 2:07.15. Rawlins senior Braxton Langenderfer touched third in 2:11.64. Jonny also won the 100 free by over three seconds, going 46.82. Behind him was Zayne Cooper in 50.17, and in third, Nolan McFadden in 50.44 – no one else was under :51.

The closest race of the day was the 100 back: Spann won in 55.54, Lander’s Ryan Brinda took second in 55.58, and Nolan McFadden third in 55.73.

Caleb Huelskamp, after winning the 50 free earlier in the day, won the 100 breast by seven seconds. The Lander senior touch in 56.48, followed by Sublette freshman Jackson Fouras in 1:03.56. Fouras just beat out Rawlins sophomore Dalton Coleman, who went 1:03.91.

Lander closed out the meet with a commanding win in the 400 free relay. The same relay team as the 200 free relay – Jonny Kulow, Ryan Brinda, Nick Kulow, and Caleb Huelskamp went 3:09.42, over 20 seconds ahead of the competition. Sublette’s team was second in 3:29.99.

Other winners: