LSU Rounds Out 2018 Recruiting Class with NLI from Isabel Jones

LSU Athletics contributed to this report

Isabel Jones signed an NLI this spring to become recruit #13 in the Louisiana State University class of 2022; she will join Davis Payne, Gabe Parnell, Jack Jannasch, Michael Petro, Miguel Velasquez, Thomas Roark, Aimee Wilson, Allie McDaid, Anne Tuxen, Brittany Thompson, Isabel Jones, Jolie Blodgett, and Natalie Kucsan in the fall of 2018.

Jones is a native of Gilmorton, Leicestershire, England. She swims for Millfield School and Scotland’s “Senior Gold” National Team. She has set Millfield school records in both the 100m back and 200m back. At the 2018 Scottish National Age Group Championships, she won the women’s 17-18 200m butterfly and took third in the 100m fly.

LSU swimming and diving team’s co-head coach Dave Geyer said, “Izzy brings an element to our recruiting class that we were looking to fill either this year or next with her butterfly events. She really has just started to work on those events a little more so we think there is a great deal of potential for her moving forward as she will transition to short course yards.”

Top LCM times:

50m back – 30.42

100m back – 1:03.86

200m back – 2:17.07

100m fly – 1:02.31

200m fly – 2:14.01

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].