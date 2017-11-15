4x Idaho High School State Champ Thomas Roark Signs NLI with LSU

Thomas Roark, a native of Boise, Idaho, has signed an NLI to swim for Louisiana State University beginning in 2018-19. Roark is a senior at Bishop Kelly High School, and ten days ago he notched the fastest time in the 50/100 freestyle events (21.16 and 45.45, respectively) of all competitors at the first official IDHSAA 4A State Championships. (While there have been state swimming championships in Idaho for many years, this is the first year that swimming is an official sport sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association. You can read more about that here.) As a junior, Roark won the 50/100 double (20.96/45.75), anchored the 200 free relay (20.70) and led off the 400 free relay (46.33). This year he went out on top, winning the 50 free, 100 free, 200 medley relay (20.34 anchor) and 200 free relay (20.72 anchor).

Roark swims year-round for Boise YMCA Swim Team. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he won the 100 free at the 2017 YMCA Short Course National Championships with 44.36. He was third in the 50 free (20.65), fifth in the 100 free (1:37.77), and he won the C final of the 100 fly (49.95).

In the press release announcing the incoming class of 2022, LSU swimming and diving team’s co-head coach Dave Geyer said, “We are really excited to have Thomas join the program. He was a main target for us through the whole recruiting process and all of our staff established a great relationship with him during that time. We really expect him to come in and contribute at the SEC level in his individual events and relays right away.”

Top SCY times:

50 free flat start – 20.65

50 free relay split – 19.87

100 free – 44.36

200 free – 1:37.77

100 fly – 49.95

Roark will join Davis Payne, Gabe Parnell, Jack Jannasch, Miguel Velasquez, and Michael Petro, all of whom have committed to the LSU class of 2022.

