Olympic Champ Sun Yang Ranked ‘Most Influential Chinese Athlete’

Three famous Chinese swimmers made the nation’s list of ‘Most Influential Chinese Athletes’ at an award ceremony held in Beijing on Monday, November 13th. Conceived by China’s largest online sports platform, Tencent Sports, in cooperation with China Sports Publications Corporation, the awards are intended to acknowledge athletes in a number of areas, including physical condition, performances, media and social media exposure.

Olympic champion Sun Yang topped the list as China’s Most Influential Athlete for the 4th consecutive year, with 2015 World Champion Ning Zetao coming in as #4 on the list. Fu Yuanhui who surprised even herself with a 100m backstroke bronze medal in Rio, checked in as #9 on the list that ranked 50 athletes in all.

Per GB Times, ‘sports experts were gathered from different fields to form an assessment team, which involved editing and modifying the athlete list before turning it into the final listing.’

Earlier this year Sun Yang landed on the Forbes China Celebrity List for 2017, representing the only athlete to make the exclusive line-up. He came in at #69 out of 100 personalities compiled by the media outlet.