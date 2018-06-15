Seven Home Events Highlight 2018-19 SMU Schedule

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

DALLAS – SMU women’s swimming and diving head coach Steve Collins has announced the 2018-19 schedule, highlighted by seven events at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium.

For the first time since the 2013-14 season, the Mustangs welcome top competition back to Dallas for the 25th annual SMU Classic. NCAA top-15 teams Louisville, Virginia and USC will make their way to The Nat, as well as NCAA qualifiers Iowa and Miami.

SMU also hosts double dual events with American Athletic Conference foe Houston and North Texas on Oct. 20, and TCU and Iowa State come to town Nov. 2 for Homecoming. The Mustangs welcome Loyola University New Orleans (Jan. 4), Rice and Arkansas (Jan. 12) and Tulane (Feb. 8) to the Hilltop during the 2019 portion of the schedule.

The Ponies are set to travel to Iowa for the Hakweye Invite (Nov. 15-17) and Texas A&M (Jan. 5).

Mustang divers head to the IU Diving Invite (Nov. 15-17) and Tennessee Diving Invite (Jan. 4-6).

Championship season begins Feb. 27 as SMU travels to Indianapolis for the four-day AAC Championships, and continues with NCAA Zone Diving March 11-13 and the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships March 20-23 in Austin.