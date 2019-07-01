Lower Bowl Tickets for 2020 US Olympic Trials Are Almost Sold Out Already

Tickets for the 2020 US Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska are now on sale, and within 20 minutes of opening, all seats in the lower bowl of the arena were almost sold out.

As of posting, the only tickets available in the lower bowl are $530 all-session tickets at the turn end of the pool. Several hundred of those seats remain along with ample inventory in the 2nd level.

This anecdotally seems to be by-far the fastest opening-bell rush on tickets for American swimming’s crowned jewel since the event moved to Omaha. The event sold out for the first time ever in 2016, and is expected to do so again in 2020.

4-day ticket packages are expected to go on sale November 15th, if any are available, while daily and single-session tickets wouldn’t go on sale until February. At this point, it seems unlikely that there will be any tickets left for daily buyers, and perhaps not for 4-day packages either.

The CHI Health Arena (formerly CenturyLink Center) seats about 18,320 for a basketball game, though that capacity is reduced slightly for Trials because the pool deck is built over the first few rows of seating.

A certain portion of the lower-level seating is reserved for sponsors, athletes, and coaches. No exact figures are available, but a solid guesstimate is about 15 or 20% of the lower-bowl seating is unavailable to the general public.