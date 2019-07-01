WATCH: Sarah Sjostrom Swim 23.78 in 50 Free (RACE VIDEOS)

2019 SWEDISH SENIOR/JUNIOR/PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, June 28th – Tuesday, July 2nd
- Lindängsbadet, Malmö, Sweden
- LCM
Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom put up a warning shot this weekend in Malmo at the Swedish Senior/Junior/Para Swimming Championships.
Racing outdoors, the highlight of her weekend was a 23.78 in the 50 free. She’s always raced well, especially in sprints, outdoors – her seemingly-untouchable 50 fly World Record was also done outside. That’s the world’s #1 time this year.
Sjostrom is both the World Record holder and the defending World Champion in the 50 free.
See videos of that swim, and others from her Malmo weekend, below. More videos from this weekend’s racing in Malmo are available here on YouTube, courtesy “sodertorn a-grupp.”
Sjostrom – 23.78 in 50 free
Sjostrom – 1:57.06 in 200 free
Sjostrom 56.45 in 100 fly
Sjostrom 28.52 in 50 back
With a glide 😫
200 also very impressive. Easy speed to 100, then pretty much dropped anchor and cruised home.
She’s the real-life Wonder Woman!
She’s going faster in LCM than I am in SCY right now…