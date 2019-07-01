Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Sarah Sjostrom Swim 23.78 in 50 Free (RACE VIDEOS)

2019 SWEDISH SENIOR/JUNIOR/PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom put up a warning shot this weekend in Malmo at the Swedish Senior/Junior/Para Swimming Championships.

Racing outdoors, the highlight of her weekend was a 23.78 in the 50 free. She’s always raced well, especially in sprints, outdoors – her seemingly-untouchable 50 fly World Record was also done outside. That’s the world’s #1 time this year.

Sjostrom is both the World Record holder and the defending World Champion in the 50 free.

See videos of that swim, and others from her Malmo weekend, below. More videos from this weekend’s racing in Malmo are available here on YouTube, courtesy “sodertorn a-grupp.”

Sjostrom – 23.78 in 50 free

Sjostrom – 1:57.06 in 200 free

Sjostrom 56.45 in 100 fly

Sjostrom 28.52 in 50 back

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Dee

With a glide 😫

200 also very impressive. Easy speed to 100, then pretty much dropped anchor and cruised home.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Quack

She’s the real-life Wonder Woman!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Daniel Jablonski

She’s going faster in LCM than I am in SCY right now…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!