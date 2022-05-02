Love Swimming? See 3,510 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,510 Swim Jobs.

LEAD & ASSISTANT COACHES

EVOLUTION AQUATICS, a year-round swim team in Huntersville North Carolina, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches to join our staff. Ideal candidates are passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development. The candidate will join our coaching staff to assist with or lead practice groups ranging in age from 6 to 18 years old.

HEAD SWIM COACH/AQUATICS CENTER DIRECTOR

Opportunity to work in a state-of-the-art swim facility, opened in 2016 as an integral part of a new hospital-integrated Wellness and Fitness Center and Outdoor Sports Complex. Be a part of developing a new and exciting swim program for our beautiful South Louisiana community and region.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, TRIANGLE AQUATIC CENTER

The primary responsibility of the Executive Director is to proactively execute the long-term mission of the Triangle Aquatic Center with passion, purpose, and integrity. The four (4) high-level responsibilities of the position include 1) Mission – developing and nurturing community Strategic Partnerships to build and operate public aquatic facilities including ongoing expansions and renovations, 2) development and fundraising and 3) program development and 4) day-to-day operations and customer success.

ASSISTANT COACH (MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING)

The Part-Time Assistant Coach assists the Head Coach in organizing, developing and administering an intercollegiate program for a designated sport in compliance with the rules and regulations of the department, the university, the NCAA Division III, the Middle Atlantic Conference, and any other organization or association in which the department may hold membership.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

ACES Swim Club, located in Centennial Colorado, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach that will help us deliver on our vision and guide the development and growth of our established team. ACES is a coach owned team and is looking for an experienced and motivated Age Group Coach that will lead our over 250 swimmers and age group coaches to reach new heights.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Alfred University seeks applicants for a graduate assistant for Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving. The Graduate Assistant will assist the head coach while working towards a master’s degree. Candidates must be accepted into a graduate program (including but not limited to; College Student Development, MBA, Engineering, Counseling, etc) at Alfred University (https://www.alfred.edu/admissions/graduate/index.cfm). This position covers the length of their graduate school commitment. The University provides free tuition and a stipend.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DIVING

UMass Amherst, the Commonwealth’s flagship campus, is a nationally ranked public research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University sits on nearly 1,450-acres in the scenic Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, and offers a rich cultural environment in a bucolic setting close to major urban centers. In addition, the University is part of the Five Colleges (including Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, and Smith College), which adds to the intellectual energy of the region.

Senior Coach and Head Developmental Coach

Fontana Aquatics Club is committed to develop athletes of outstanding character who are successful in swimming as well as in life. To help each athlete achieve their full potential our program instills the values of commitment, hard work, friendship and team spirit while focusing on stroke technique and age group appropriate training.

Aquatics Program Manager Camp Moody – Buda, TX – Full Time

The Aquatics & Swim Meet Program Manager has a unique opportunity in bringing our vision of breaking barriers (geographic, financial, and physical) to nature and outdoor education for all youth at the Y at Camp Moody. Our camp sits on 85-acres along the Edwards Plateau and the edge of the Balcones Escarpment. Our unique features include limestone outcroppings, an activity field, and a waterfront area along Onion Creek.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Graduate Assistant Swim Coach

This position serves as the primary assistant for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. The graduate assistant coach will gain experience in all facets of program management including recruiting, practice and meet preparation, student athlete development, and administrative responsibilities related to running a successful program.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

John Carroll University is hiring a Men’s and Women’s Assistant Swimming Coach. This individual will join a dynamic program with 6 consecutive team conference championships and a Top 15 ranking in Division III.

Assistant Coach, Swimming

Assists in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, and evaluating for the team as directed. Responsible for instructing student-athletes in how to perform their sport which may also include teaching courses related to competition in varsity athletic programs.

VAST Gators Seeks Lead Age Group Coach

Oversee the Age Group program by providing leadership and instruction to the Age Group swimmers and coaches. Design and implement workouts that assist each swimmer in maximizing his/her potential.

Enthusiastic Swim Coaches Needed in San Diego!

Rancho San Dieguito Swim Team is a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club with a strong history of excellence since 1995. The Silver Medal Award ranks RSD as a top 100 team in the nation!

Northern Kentucky Clippers Swimming Seeks Head Coach

The Head Coach is responsible for leading and overseeing the strategy and operations of the Northern Kentucky Clippers (Clippers) Corporation and is a standing member of the Clippers’ Board of Directors. Provides direction and feedback to coaching staff and establishes training direction for entire team. Oversees and performs administrative duties to ensure the organization runs smoothly. Responsible for securing sponsors and grants to assist with funding the operations.

Assistant Senior Coach

Tiger Shark Swim Team is seeking an assist coach, committed to supporting the mission and vision of Tiger Shark Swim Team and promoting our programs throughout the community. This is a full-time position working with athletes from our age group and senior levels as well as some administrative work and opportunities to coach at meets.

Part-Time Assistant Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach

The part-time assistant coach for Men’s Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the Head Men’s Swimming and Diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving program at DePauw University. This includes recruiting quality student-athletes, organizing and planning practices and game strategies, scouting, coaching, scheduling, budgeting and planning team travel in compliance with University, conference and NCAA rules and regulations.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT STRENGTH CONDITIONING COACH – SWIMMING AND DIVING

The University of Indianapolis is currently accepting applications for a Strength and Conditioning Graduate Assistant (2 year program) beginning in the Fall of 2022. Candidates must demonstrate a strong work ethic and be highly motivated to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. Responsibilities include assistance in training of all student athletes of 23 varsity sports with Swimming and Diving as the primary responsibility.

HEAD COACH SWIMMING & DIVING

Towson University (TU) is one of the nation’s top 100 public universities. Located north of Baltimore, TU currently enrolls over 22,000 students and is the second-largest university in the prestigious University System of Maryland. Towson University values diversity and fosters a climate that is grounded in respect and inclusion to cultivate the intellectual and personal growth of the entire university community.

LIFEGUARD | NO NIGHTS OR WEEKENDS – JUNE 6 TO AUGUST 5 | IDEAS SUMMER CAMPS

Summer Camp Advisory Team is the provider of IDEAS Summer Camps in Columbus, OH. Our mission is to enrich the lives of children by simultaneously fostering fun and building character. Leadership, teamwork, preparation, initiative, and effort are life skills echoed repeatedly throughout our curriculum. We hire experienced and extraordinary teachers, coaches, and students of education, who are dedicated to cultivating these skills.

LIFEGUARD | NO NIGHTS OR WEEKENDS – MAY 31 TO JULY 15 | RANCHO SUMMER CAMPS

Summer Camp Advisory Team is the provider of Rancho Summer Camps in Scottsdale, AZ. Our mission is to enrich the lives of children by simultaneously fostering fun and building character. Leadership, teamwork, preparation, initiative, and effort are life skills echoed repeatedly throughout our curriculum.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY, ST. PAUL – WOMEN’S SWIM & DIVE

The graduate assistant coach will be involved with the day-to-day administration of a Division II Swim & Dive program and must attend all sport-related activities as required. The graduate assistant coach must be enrolled in an approved graduate program at Concordia University, St. Paul and must be making satisfactory progress toward that degree

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Northeastern University Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming & Diving, will work with the head coach in maintaining a highly competitive Division I program to include: practice and game coaching, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, compliance of NCAA and institutional rules, fund raising, off season conditioning, and administrative tasks.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Assist the head coach of men’s and women’s swimming & diving as assigned. Responsible for helping to coach the athletes and operate a successful program to provide the athletes with a first-class experience.

PART TIME GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

his position is a graduate assistant part time swim team assistant coach for the NCAA Division II men’s and women’s swim program. This individual will assist the Head Coach in the coaching, organization, administration and promotion of all aspects of the Concordia University Irvine Swimming and Diving program.

SEEKING A SOCIAL MEDIA VISIONARY

A forward thinking, innovative and creative Social Media Visionary. Someone with the knowledge, foresight and organizational skills who can analyze who we are, what we have, our strengths and weaknesses, and having secured all necessary can create a highly successful social media platform to both enhance the exposure, reach and credibility of the company and in doing so successfully market the company’s products internationally.

SAFESPLASH – SWIMMING INSTRUCTORS IN BELLEVUE, REDMOND, KIRKLAND, RENTON, MILL CREEK AND LYNWOOD

IF YOU’RE PASSIONATE ABOUT KIDS OR THE SPORT OF SWIMMING, YOU’RE AT THE RIGHT PLACE. At SafeSplash, we believe swimming is a life skill®. Therefore, we approach each one of our swim lessons with great skill, passion and individual attention. Our curriculum has been developed by a team of world-class swimmers with over 30 years of teaching experience.

ELITE GROUP COACH

The Baldwin Swim Club Elite Coach is in full charge of BSC’s upper most training group.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR-WAKE FORREST, NC-KERR FAMILY YMCA

Under the direct supervision of the Sr. Director of Member Engagement the Aquatics Director is responsible for the overall programming and staffing of indoor and outdoor pools of the Kerr Family YMCA.

SITE AGE GROUP COACH/ASST. SENIOR COACH-FULL TIME

The Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club (GPAC), a member of USA and Southeastern Swimming, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Age Group Site Coach/Assistant senior coach.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The part-time assistant coach for Women’s Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the head Women’s Swimming and Diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving program at DePauw University.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Coaching/Mentoring. Plans, organizes and conducts individual and team practices, training and competitions. Teaches and implements skills and strategies.

DIVING COACH

Williams College, a Division III institution and member of the New England Small College Athletics Conference (NESCAC), is seeking applicants for a part-time diving coach for the Women’s and Men’s diving teams, working 26.5 hours per week. This position will have a 9-month appointment, with the possibility of renewal, and provides benefits as well as full tuition-remission of graduate school after six months of employment.

ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assists with the coaching and administrative duties of the NCAA Division I swimming program. Primary function is the proper instruction and teaching of the fundamentals of the sport assigned. Secondary responsibilities include recruiting prospective student-athletes as well as monitoring the current student-athletes. Other duties will include sport camp involvements as well as certain NCAA duties.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING

St. Lawrence University invites applications for a Head Coach for men’s and women’s swimming/diving coach. The head coach will be responsible for the organization, administration, coaching and recruitment of student-athletes. This is a full time, 12-month, position.

RAMS SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH (FULL TIME ~ IOWA)

The Rams swim club believes in focusing on the positive and building team camaraderie. We work with our parents to create a unified team to help each athlete attain their goals in swimming. The head coach shall be someone who is passionate about swimming and excited to serve as a mentor, educator and role model.

TIGARD TUALATIN SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

The Tigard Tualatin Swim Club (www.ttsc.org) located in Southwest Portland, Oregon is seeking a dynamic, skilled, and motivated Head Coach for our year-round competitive swim program. We are seeking a level 4 or higher Head Coach for our competitive swim program, but may consider the right candidate with a lesser ranking.

LIFE TIME SWIM TEAM HEAD SITE COACHES

As the Aquatics Head Site Swim Team Coach, you must enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. You will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. You will write and run Swim Team Group Workouts according to the season plan. You will train the Swim Team Coaches on their team. This position oversees the registering of new participants for the Team and maintains the cleanliness and order of our Aquatics Facilities.

MARBLEHEAD YMCA AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Are you an experienced manager with the ability to lead and inspire a team? Are you interested in utilizing your experience to ensure the safety and well-being of others by providing access to important programs and services in the community? This may be the opportunity for you?

PUEBLO SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

Pueblo Swim Club (PSC) in Pueblo, CO has an immediate opening for a motivated and enthusiastic Head Swim Coach. To provide fun, safe swimming sessions appropriate to the ages and abilities of the children, aged 5 years and up. To plan and deliver the swimming sessions, encouraging improvement within the various ages and ability levels, and maintaining the highest safety standard at all times.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – COMPETITIVE AQUATICS YMCA OF THE NORTHSHORE

Are you pursuing a career in a leadership capacity as part of a team that will make an impact in your community? Are you a skilled leader with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with multiple priorities? This may be the role for you…

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

UMass Amherst, the Commonwealth’s flagship campus, is a nationally ranked public research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University sits on nearly 1,450-acres in the scenic Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, and offers a rich cultural environment in a bucolic setting close to major urban centers

FIU VOLUNTEER SWIMMING COACH

The Florida International University Women’s Swimming and Diving Team is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Coach Position.

HEAD COACH – DERVENTIO EXCEL PERFORMANCE CLUB

As a result of the promotion of our existing Head Coach to a coaching role with British Swimming, we have an amazing opportunity for an inspiring coach and leader to join the highly successful Derventio Excel Swim Squad as Head Coach. The timing of this appointment comes at the most exciting time in the history of our Derby (UK) based performance programme.

HEAD COACH – FOREST GROVE SWIM CLUB

The Forest Grove Swim Club (FGSC) is a year-round competitive USA Swimming program for the youth of Forest

Grove, Banks, Gaston, North Plains and the surrounding areas of Western Washington and Yamhill Counties.

Established in 1969, we are a non-profit organization.

HEAD STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH FOR THE TAC TITANS

The TAC TITANS are ranked the #1 Swim Program in the Country by USA Swimming. The TITANS have placed swimmers on the 2020-21 USA Olympic Team, USA Junior World Championship Team, and the USA SC World Championship Team.

ASSISTANT COACH – SWIMMING

JOB SUMMARY – ASSIST HEAD COACH IN OVERSEEING AND ADMINISTERING A SPORTS PROGRAM, EITHER MEN OR WOMEN, AT CHOWAN UNIVERSITY: MAY INSTRUCT IN ASSIGNED AREAS OF HEALTH AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION WHEN GIVEN FACULTY STATUS.

DIRECTOR OF PERFORMANCE / HEAD COACH

One of Ontario’s leading swim clubs seeks a modern sports leader to coach our athletes and coaches to new levels of attainment in all aspects of our vision.

ASSISTANT COACH-MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING. COLORADO COLLEGE

The Assistant Swimming Coach will assist the head coach in all areas of the program and will serve as the Recruiting Coordinator.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

At TritonWear, we redefine athletes’ limits through our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools showing athletes exactly what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations resulting in numerous podium finishes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

SOLO NORTH SHORE HEAD SWIM COACH

Solo Aquatics of the North Shore is a brand-new age group team in the Boston Metro Area. We are currently seeking our first Head Coach to oversee the program. We use a well-developed feeder program and will be progressing those kids into our first two levels of the age group swim program.

CHATTAHOOCHEE GOLD FULL TIME AGE GROUP / SENIOR COACH

Chattahoochee Gold is a coach owned top 25 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 700 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire at least one full time staff member to join the Gold Family.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

INDIANA UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER COACH

Indiana University is taking applications to fill a volunteer swimming coach position. While working under NCAA Division I and B1G Conference rules and regulations, you will have an opportunity to learn all aspects of a Division I Swimming and Diving program in the Big Ten Conference.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Burkwood Swim and Racquet Club (Burkwood), located in Mechanicsville, VA just outside Richmond, is looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic individual to fill its Assistant Aquatics Director position. This is a year round full-time position with benefits.

CHAMPION’S MOJO PODCAST INTERNET MARKETING POSITION

Champion’s Mojo Podcast is seeking a team player to fill a paid position in Internet Marketing. This position will require approximately 10 hours per week (part-time) remotely and will be paid on an hourly basis with no benefits. You’ll be considered a 1099 independent contractor for tax purposes.

ELEVATION ATHLETICS – SWIM COACH

This position will include on deck coaching of individuals 14 years of age and younger, administrative duties, including work with Team Unify, Team Manager, Meet Manager; effective communication with members, teaching athletes & parents, and coaching meets.

HEAD OF SWIM PIER – SUMMER CAMP

The Swim Director will plan, direct, and implement activities in Camp Cody’s swimming Program. Overseeing all health and safety, risk assessments, and maintenance of the swimming equipment and area, while delivering lessons and coordinating swimming into the entire camp program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Department of Athletics exists to provide educational and athletic opportunities to young men and women, to provide an environment for student-athletes to learn, advance and excel both academically and athletically, and to serve the interests of the University by complimenting and enhancing its diversity and quality of life.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The part-time assistant coach for Women’s Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the head Women’s Swimming and Diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming and Diving program at DePauw University.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIM AND DIVE COACH

The head coach is responsible for planning and administration of the Swim and Dive program. The head coach provides vision, leadership and oversight for current student-athletes, prospective students-athletes, alumni, parents and supporters of the program.

HEAD COACH, LAS CRUCES AQUATIC TEAM

Las Cruces Aquatic Team seeks an experienced and enthusiastic Head Coach for a full-time position in sunny Las Cruces, New Mexico

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) is a Top 25 public university nationally and a Top 10 ‘best value’ university. A Carnegie R1 research institution, UIC features 16 top-ranked colleges, 100 degree programs, and an 18:1 faculty:student ratio.

LEAD/ASSISTANT COACHES

Peoria Area Water Wizards (PAWW), a year round swim team in Peoria, Illinois, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches to joing our staff. Ideal candidates are passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT DIVING COACH

Assists the Head Dive coach in organizing, preparing, and conducting individual and team practices, training, and competition. Receives guidance and instruction from Head Coaches in general and specific coaching procedures, methods, and techniques. Assists with the design of workout programs and training routines to improve athletic performance.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assist the head coach with all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program. This position is 0.93 FTE that works 1934 annual hours.

SWIMMING & DIVING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Augustana University (SD) is seeking qualified applicants for a Swimming & Diving Graduate Assistant position, a 10-month position within our Athletic/ESS department. This position includes a tuition benefit.

HEAD SWIM COACH – CHELSEA AQUATIC CLUB

Chelsea Aquatic Club (CAC) seeks a highly qualified individual for the position of Head Swim Coach.This position is part time with an average of 15 hrs a week during a given season. CAC is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and is a parent-governed swim club. CAC has over 100 swimmers and 2-3 Assistant Coaches, with the ability to hire high school “Junior” coaches.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

The Goldsboro Family YMCA is located in eastern North Carolina, one hour east of Raleigh and 90 minutes from the North Carolina coast. The YMCA boasts one of the largest aquatic centers in North Carolina including an 8-lane, indoor 50-meter competition pool with spectator seating for 500 plus as well as a four lane, 25 yard warm water therapy pool.

DIVING COACH

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UA Little Rock) is accepting applications for the position of Diving Coach. UA Little Rock is a NCAA Division I University and an affiliate member of the Missouri Valley Conference.

FACILITY/AQUATICS MANAGER

This position reports to the Associate Athletic Director for Facility Operations and manages daily operations, repair and maintenance, and improvement projects for Canham Natatorium and the Indoor Training Center.

HEAD COACH AT LAKELAND HILLS FAMILY YMCA

The purpose of the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Swim Team is to use competition as a means of learning the lifelong values of goal setting and discipline for success. Swimmers will learn to improve their skills as well as learn the value of teamwork and sportsmanship within a safe, healthy, and positive competitive atmosphere led by capable coaches. Our coaches exemplify YMCA leaders who strive to build not only character but children who are healthy in bodies, mind, and spirit.

GOUCHER COLLEGE – GRADUATE ASSISTANT, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND AQUATICS

Goucher College seeks a graduate assistant for men’s and women’s swimming and aquatics. Goucher College fields 21 intercollegiate teams competing in the NCAA Division III as a part of the Landmark Conference.

THE WESTFIELD AREA YMCA SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Westfield Area YMCA is a nonprofit human service organization dedicated to developing the full potential of every individual and family in the communities it serves through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS TEAM SALES MANAGER

At TritonWear, we redefine athletes’ limits through our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools showing athletes exactly what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations resulting in numerous podium finishes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT AND VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT (SEPARATE)

Auburn University is taking applications for graduate assistant and volunteer coach positions. While working under NCAA Division I and SEC Conference rules and regulations, you will have an opportunity to learn all aspects of administering and coaching a Division I Swimming and Diving program in the SEC.

SINGAPORE NATIONAL DIVING DEVELOPMENT COACH

Report to the Diving National Head Coach, Sport Director, and Vice President (Diving). To ensure, that within the guidelines and constraints determined by Singapore Swimming Association (SSA), the National Diving Development Coach is responsible for the development and coaching of the athletes in the national talent and development programmes.

