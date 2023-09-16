Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN) Changes Name to European Aquatics

Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN) changed its name to European Aquatics at its annual congress on Saturday morning in Madeira, Portugal, mirroring a similar move by swimming’s global governing body last year.

European Aquatics had been known as LEN for the last 96 years. Nearly 150 participants from 43 federations gathered in Madeira to vote on the name change.

At FINA’s congress last December, the organization changed its name to World Aquatics to symbolize inclusivity for all aquatic disciplines — not just swimmers. The rebrand followed a trend worldwide: The IRF rebranded to World Rugby in 2014, the IAAF rebranded to World Athletics in 2019, and the ITU rebranded World Triathlon in 2020.

LEN also replaced its Panel for Disciplinary Matters and Disputes with a new European Aquatics Integrity Unit (EAIU). The EAIU will have the power to investigate and prosecute potential violations using a new Integrity Code identical to the policy implemented by World Aquatics.

“For the good of Aquatics and all Athletes, European Aquatics shall ensure that all Aquatics in Europe are governed, organized, developed, and managed in accordance with the principles of democracy, the right to equality, and no discrimination between any race, skin colour, gender, religion, sexual orientation, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, disability or any other reason, neutrality, transparency, accountability, fair play, inclusion, sportsmanship, and clean sport,” a proposed constitutional amendment said. “Above all, Athletes are the central focus of European Aquatics’ commitment.”

LEN’s financial report revealed that the organization actually produced a small surplus last year. Prize money distributed to athletes was up 20% compared to 2018, when LEN’s two biggest events also took place in the summer. LEN offered $1.7 million to federations, including €124,000 to Ukrainian athletes.

LEN vowed that “a more gender-balanced Bureau is to be elected in the coming years.” In the meantime, they appointed Andida Bouma as Treasurer, Zoam Zwi as General Secretary, Arno Pajek as Vice-President, and Norbert Madaras as a new Bureau Member to replace “a couple of resignations.”

“When this Bureau was elected, we set 24 strategic objectives in our Action plan; 12 of those have been achieved, and we are on our way to achieving the other 12 as well, while establishing new priorities too,” LEN president Antonio Silva said.