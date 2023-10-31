Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Liendo Named SEC Male Swimmer of the Week, Ivey & Cothern Share Women’s Award

by SwimSwam 0

October 31st, 2023 College, News, SEC

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Josh Liendo, Florida

Florida’s Josh Liendo, a sophomore from Scarborough, Canada, placed first in two individual events with a pair of NCAA B-cut times and two relays in the dual meet win over No. 9 Georgia. Liendo won the 50 free with a time of 19.30, the second fastest time in the nation, and the 100 fly with a time of 46.30, the sixth fastest time in the nation. He also swam leadoff for the 400 free relay (2:55.74/42.84) and the anchor leg for the 200 medley relay (1:26.53/18.86).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Allen Bottego, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego, a junior from La Porte, Texas, claimed two podium finishes in the win over No. 6 Tennessee. Bottego finished first on the 1-meter springboard with a final score of 369.45 and was runner-up on the 3-meter springboard with a final score of 390.75.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Conor Gesing, Florida

Florida’s Conor Gesing, a freshman from Abington, Pa., swept the springboard events in the win over No. 9 Georgia. Gesing posted a personal best of 364.73 on the 1-meter and a score of 375.00 on the 3-meter to remain undefeated this season.

Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Isabella Cothern, Arkansas and Isabel Ivey, Florida

Arkansas’ Isabella Cothern, a senior from Jonesboro, Ark., earned four podium finishes at No. 10 Stanford. Cothern posted NCAA B-cut times to win the 50 free with a time of 22.23, the seventh fastest time in the nation, and the 100 free with a time of 49.03, the 14th fastest time the nation. She was also the anchor leg for the second-place 200 medley relay (1:40.04/21.69) and the leadoff for the second-place 400 free relay (3:19.02/49.70).

Florida’s Isabel Ivey, a fifth year from Gainesville, Fla., made four trips to the podium in the dual meet win over No. 13 Georgia. Ivey won the 100 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 52.59, tying for the 11th fastest time in the nation. She also finished first in the 50 free (22.85) and second in the 100 fly (53.15 – 19th fastest time in the nation). Ivey was also a part of the winning 400 free relay (3:17.19/48.71).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Ana Monroy, Florida

Florida’s Ana Monroy, a freshman from Laz Paz, Mexico, finished first in both springboard events in the win over No. 13 Georgia. Monroy posted final scores of 326.10 on the 1-meter and 338.85 on the 3-meter to remain undefeated in her collegiate career.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Bella Sims, Florida

Florida’s Bella Sims, a freshman from Henderson, Nev., won two individual events and was a part of two winning relays in the win over No. 13 Georgia. Sims touched the wall first with NCAA B-cut times of 1:45.84 in the 200 free, the 13th fastest time in the nation, and 4:44.36 in the 500 free, the 12th fastest time in the nation. She was also the leadoff for both the 400 free relay (3:17.19/49.65) and the 200 medley relay (1:38.68/24.94) to help the Gators win those events.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!