Liendo Named SEC Male Swimmer of the Week, Ivey & Cothern Share Women’s Award

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Josh Liendo, Florida

Florida’s Josh Liendo, a sophomore from Scarborough, Canada, placed first in two individual events with a pair of NCAA B-cut times and two relays in the dual meet win over No. 9 Georgia. Liendo won the 50 free with a time of 19.30, the second fastest time in the nation, and the 100 fly with a time of 46.30, the sixth fastest time in the nation. He also swam leadoff for the 400 free relay (2:55.74/42.84) and the anchor leg for the 200 medley relay (1:26.53/18.86).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Allen Bottego, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego, a junior from La Porte, Texas, claimed two podium finishes in the win over No. 6 Tennessee. Bottego finished first on the 1-meter springboard with a final score of 369.45 and was runner-up on the 3-meter springboard with a final score of 390.75.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Conor Gesing, Florida

Florida’s Conor Gesing, a freshman from Abington, Pa., swept the springboard events in the win over No. 9 Georgia. Gesing posted a personal best of 364.73 on the 1-meter and a score of 375.00 on the 3-meter to remain undefeated this season.

Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Isabella Cothern, Arkansas and Isabel Ivey, Florida

Arkansas’ Isabella Cothern, a senior from Jonesboro, Ark., earned four podium finishes at No. 10 Stanford. Cothern posted NCAA B-cut times to win the 50 free with a time of 22.23, the seventh fastest time in the nation, and the 100 free with a time of 49.03, the 14th fastest time the nation. She was also the anchor leg for the second-place 200 medley relay (1:40.04/21.69) and the leadoff for the second-place 400 free relay (3:19.02/49.70).

Florida’s Isabel Ivey, a fifth year from Gainesville, Fla., made four trips to the podium in the dual meet win over No. 13 Georgia. Ivey won the 100 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 52.59, tying for the 11th fastest time in the nation. She also finished first in the 50 free (22.85) and second in the 100 fly (53.15 – 19th fastest time in the nation). Ivey was also a part of the winning 400 free relay (3:17.19/48.71).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Ana Monroy, Florida

Florida’s Ana Monroy, a freshman from Laz Paz, Mexico, finished first in both springboard events in the win over No. 13 Georgia. Monroy posted final scores of 326.10 on the 1-meter and 338.85 on the 3-meter to remain undefeated in her collegiate career.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Bella Sims, Florida

Florida’s Bella Sims, a freshman from Henderson, Nev., won two individual events and was a part of two winning relays in the win over No. 13 Georgia. Sims touched the wall first with NCAA B-cut times of 1:45.84 in the 200 free, the 13th fastest time in the nation, and 4:44.36 in the 500 free, the 12th fastest time in the nation. She was also the leadoff for both the 400 free relay (3:17.19/49.65) and the 200 medley relay (1:38.68/24.94) to help the Gators win those events.