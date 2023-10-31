2023 FHSAA 2A Roundup: Regions Highlights and State Qualifiers

2023 FHSAA 2A REGIONS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following the conclusion of their respective District Championship meets, Florida high school swimming teams in Class 1A and 2A (smaller schools) wrapped up their Regional meets over the weekend, which serve as qualifiers for the State Championships.

The FHSAA 2A State Championships will run on Friday, November 3.

FHSAA CLASS 2A REGION CHAMPIONS

Region 1: Bishop Kenny girls, Bishop Kenny boys

Region 2: Seabreeze (Daytona Beach) girls, Titusville boys

Region 3: Academy of the Holy Names girls, C. Leon King boys

Region 4: Gulliver Prep girls, Mater Lakes Academy boys

CLASS 2A REGION HIGHLIGHTS – GIRLS

A trio of swimmers produced the fastest time in the Region meets in two individual events, with Holy Names teammates Isabella Dieffenthaller and Brooke Beede doing so in Region 3 and Jensen Beach’s Brynn Stoneburg leading the charge in Region 4.

Dieffenthaller, a junior, rocketed to a pair of personal best times in the girls’ 50 free (23.25) and 100 free (50.32) at the Region 3 Championships, making her the top seed heading into the state meet. She also split 22.95 on the anchor leg of the Holy Names’ 200 medley relay that produced the fastest time overall at 1:44.44.

Beede, a senior and South Carolina commit, paced the 100 back (55.61) and 200 IM (2:02.87) at Region 3, posting the fastest time overall in both with new lifetime bests.

Other Region 3 highlights included the Holy Names 400 free relay, where Dieffenthaller led off in 50.69 and Beede anchored in 50.33 as they put up a time of 3:28.77, nearly 10 seconds clear of the next-fastest in any region.

Over in Region 4, Stoneburg, the younger sister of Wisconsin sophomore Blair Stoneburg, posted the fastest times overall in both the girls’ 200 free (1:54.28) and 500 free (5:05.60) for Jensen Beach High School, having won the 2A state title in the latter last season in a PB of 4:56.16.

Currently in her senior year, Stoneburg is committed to swim at Navy next season.

Region 4 also had the top performance in the girls’ 100 breast, where Gulliver Prep’s Reese Rosenthal contributed to their title victory with a 1:04.33 showing in the 100 breast. Gulliver Prep also had a top performer in junior Gio Musiello, who paced the 100 back (57.08) and 200 IM (2:05.77) at the meet.

In Region 2, we saw The Villages High School’s Lara Braganza post the fastest time overall in the 100 fly (56.91), while freshman Alexis O’Keefe helped lead Seabreeze to the team title with wins in the 200 free (1:54.62) and 500 free (5:21.15).

Perhaps the most exciting event at the State Championships will be the 200 free relay, given that Bishop Kenny (1:39.88), Holy Names (1:39.91) and Seabreeze (1:39.92) were within four one-hundredths of one another at the Region meets.

The top diver in the Region meets by a wide margin was Cardinal Gibbons sophomore Juliet Radich, whose 520.55 score in the 1-meter event in Region 4 was nearly 50 points higher than anyone else.

CLASS 2A REGION HIGHLIGHTS – BOYS

The lone swimmer to post two top times in the Region meets on the boys’ side was Eastside senior Liam Aleman, who clocked 1:55.10 in the 200 IM and 59.21 in the 100 breast to lead the pack at Region 1.

Aleman also split 26.60 on the Eastside 200 medley relay that posted the top time heading into the state meet at 1:37.09

Bishop Kenny junior Owen Kerkezi was another top performer at the Region 1 Championships, guiding his team to the overall victory with an individual win in the 200 free (1:41.96) and a runner-up finish in the 100 free (46.54), both new lifetime bests.

The 200 free marked the fastest time in 2A overall, while he ranks 2nd in the 100 free behind Arnold senior Ben Parsons, who went 46.42 at the same meet.

Kerkezi also played a prominent role on Bishop Kenny’s 200 free (1:27.85) and 400 free (3:12.95) relays that produced the fastest times overall, having split 20.87 on the 200 free and led off in 46.69 on the 400 free.

Bishop Kenny also had a top time come from sophomore Carter Wright in the 100 back (50.58), while Arnold junior Gipson Crye posted the #1 time in the 500 free (4:35.86) out of Region 1 as well.

In Region 2, Seabreeze junior Cole Conlan dropped a new best time of 50.60 to lead all swimmers in the 100 fly, and that meet also saw the top diver in Lake Buena Vista’s Nathan Frette (616.00).

Region 4 was highlighted by Key West senior AJ Smith, who led the way with a 21.12 clocking in the 50 free.

