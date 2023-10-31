Virginia Swimmers, Duke Divers Sweep ACC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Virginia and Duke swept the swimming and diving of the week awards with the Cavaliers’ Connor Boyle and Gretchen Walsh earning Men’s and Women’s Swimmers of the Week, while the Blue Devils’ Will McCollum and Margo O’Meara were selected as Men’s and Women’s Divers of the Week.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia, Naperville, Illinois

Boyle won both individual events in No. 15 Virginia’s two-day meet with No. 7 Texas and was part of all four of UVA’s relay wins as the Cavaliers knocked off the Longhorns in the dual meet. Competing in “Super Finals” on Friday, Boyle was seeded in the top 1v1 heat in the 50 free. He cruised to the win with a season-best time of 19.97. Boyle also anchored the 200-yard medley relay and led off the 200-yard free relay in Friday’s win. On Saturday, Boyle won the 100-yard free in 44.20 and added wins with the 400-yard free relay and 400-yard medley relay.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia, Nashville, Tennessee

Walsh swam some of the fastest times in the nation this season and in history throughout No. 1 Virginia’s dual meet vs. No. 2 Texas. The Nashville, Tennessee, native opened the weekend with an American Record with her 50-yard backstroke leadoff split (22.54) in the 200-yard medley relay win. She followed that with a pool record 20.95 to win the 50-yard free and added a pool record 49.11 to win the 100-yard butterfly by three seconds. She also anchored the 200-yard free relay to a victory to end the first night. On Saturday, Walsh posted another pool record with her 49.17 100-yard back leadoff split as UVA won the 400-yard medley relay. Walsh secured her fourth pool record of the weekend with a 46.42 in the 100-yard free to win by over a second in the sprint event. She closed out her weekend helping the 400-yard free relay to a win in 3:12.74, the only NCAA A time recorded nationally this season.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Will McCollum, Jr., Duke, Chevy Chase, Maryland

McCollum swept the diving events for Duke in its home opener against UNCW. The Chevy Chase, Maryland, native scored a 346.65 on the 1-meter and a 384.53 on the 3-meter – both NCAA qualifying zone scores.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke, St. Louis, Missouri

O’Meara placed first in Duke’s dual meet victory over UNCW with a score of 345.38 on the 1-meter dive. Returning from injury, the junior broke the pool record set in 2014 by Virginia Tech’s Kaylea Arnett who scored a 335.85, also a NCAA qualifying zone score.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State

Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montano, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke