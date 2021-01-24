Liberty Secures 2022 Verbal Commitment from Ella Kahn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Kahn, a high school junior from Reading, Pennsylvania, has announced her verbal commitment to Liberty University for 2022-23. She’ll join Malia Francis in the class of 2026.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Liberty University! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to this point. I am so grateful to get to be part of such an amazing program. GO FLAMES!”

Kahn swims for Wilson High School and the Reading and Berks County YMCA. She specializes mainly in breaststroke and sprint free but she also improved her lifetime best in the 100 fly and 200 IM at the 2020 WSY Thanksgiving Invitational in November. Kahn swam the 50 free and 100 breast at PIAA District 3 Girls AAA Championships last February, earning PBs in both events. Her 100 free and 100 back times date from the 2019-20 short course season.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.72

100 free – 54.05

100 breast – 1:07.96

200 IM – 2:15.61

100 fly – 1:03.29

100 back – 1:07.71

Liberty competes in the CCSA, which they won in 2020 with 1566 points to runner-up FGCU’s 1403 points. Kahn’s best time in the 100 breast would have scored in the C final at CCSAs. It took 24.21/52.73 to get second swims in the 50/100 free at the conference championship.

