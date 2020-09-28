Wisconsin State Champion Malia Francis Commits to the Liberty Flames for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Malia Francis, a current high school junior from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, has committed to swim for Division I Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Francis attends Rhinelander High School in Wisconsin and will graduate in spring 2022. She will join the Flames’ class of 2026.

She is the defending Wisconsin High School Division II (small schools) state champion in both the 100 fly (56.23) and 100 back (54.72), winning last fall as a sophomore. Francis didn’t swim high school as a freshman, and so that meet her sophomore year was her state championship debut.

Francis currently swims for Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers where she is a Sectional, Futures and Junior National qualifier. At the 2018 Speedo Champions Series—Pleasant Prairie, Francis won the 200 LCM backstroke (2:17.50) and placed 3rd in the 100 LCM backstroke (1:05.25).

Additionally, the USA Swimming Scholastic All-American placed 3rd in the 200 backstroke (1:56.07) at the 2019 Speedo Winter Jr. Championships West. That 200 back is her best event.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Liberty University!! I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and friends for their unwavering support through this process. Can’t wait to be part of this incredible team! GO FLAMES!!🔥🔥”

Top SCY Times

100 freestyle – 52.99

100 backstroke – 54.01

200 backstroke – 1:56.07

100 breaststroke – 1:06.09

100 butterfly – 56.13

200 IM – 2:05.28

400 IM – 4:29.76

At the 2020 CCSA Championships with the Flames, Francis would have been a major contributor to the team by making A-finals in multiple events. Most notably, she would have placed 2nd in the 200 backstroke (1:56.07) behind then-junior Payton Keiner (1:52.63), 3rd in the 100 backstroke (54.01) and 8th in the 100 butterfly (56.13) with her current best times as a high school junior.

At the CCSA Championships this year, Liberty claimed the conference title for the second year in a row. Under Coaches Jake Shellenberger and Jessica Barnes, the team was given CSCAA Scholar-All American status. Additionally, four swimmers were given CSCAA Individual Scholar All-American awards.

