SwimSwam Podcast: Jeff Poppell on Building a Team From the Ground Up

We sat down with University of Florida head women's coach Jeff Poppell.

We sat down with University of Florida head women’s coach Jeff Poppell. Jeff’s been in the coaching game for a long time, starting at Bolles School under Gregg Troy (club), then as the head coach for the University of Arkansas (college), then at Gulliver Prep in Miami (club), and finally at the University of Florida. At the last 3 of these stops, Poppell was integral in building a program from the ground up and he shares what lessons he learned along the way.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

