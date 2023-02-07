Left Off The Team Last Year, Swarthmore Walk-On Omar Ebied Closes Season With A Bang

It’s been quite the season for Omar Ebied, as the Swarthmore College sophomore has gone from being denied a walk-on spot in the fall of 2021 to being the team’s top performer in multiple events.

Ebied, a native of Woodside, N.Y., who previously trained with teams including the Laguardia Aquatic Club and Queens (QNS) Aquatic Club, sought out a walk-on spot with the Division III school prior to his freshman year, 2021-22, but was turned down.

After training all summer, the team brought him on as a walk-on this past fall, and the results have been incredibly impressive.

Ebied, who did not compete from March 2021 until October 2022, had a strong showing at the Gettysburg Invitational at the beginning of December, reeling off best times in three events, and this past weekend at the Swarthmore Invitational, he really broke through.

Ebied reset Swarthmore’s pool record in the men’s 400 IM, bringing his PB down from 4:15.28 (February 2020) to 4:09.35 to lower the previous mark of 4:10.17 established by Tommy Ronayne in December 2019.

Ebied’s swim also moved him into ninth all-time in Swarthmore history, and makes him the team’s fastest swimmer this season by more than three seconds.

He also dropped two seconds in the 200 IM to take over ninth in school history at 1:55.48, making him the top Swarthmore swimmer this season by more than a second.

These performances earned him the Centennial Conference Swimmer of the Week honors.

Despite Ebied establishing himself as one of the team’s top performers this season, unless someone pulls out due to illness or injury, he will not travel to the Centennial Championships later this month.

Coming into the meet last weekend, there was one remaining spot on the 18-man roster for the conference championships, and Benton Greenberg was ultimately selected over Ebied due to his relay value.

“As a sophomore walk-on to the Swat Swim family, I knew I had to work incredibly hard both in and out of season in order to earn a spot on the conference team,” Ebied told SwimSwam.

Ebied said he has zero animosity about the decision and simply wants his team to do whatever it takes to maximize its scoring potential.

“We are both incredibly proud of our performance this past weekend and know that we would both score in our three individual events at conferences,” Ebied said of Greenberg.

“While I am a bit disappointed that I will not be going, I am incredibly proud of Benton and fully support the decision. I trust my coaches made the correct decision as it would maximize the number of points our team scores, thus increasing our chances of success.”

There are two Swarthmore swimmers who own best times faster than what Ebied went last weekend in the 400 IM—Jacob Sherman and Ham Williams-Tracy, who were both in the 4:05 range last year.

At the 2022 championships, Ebied’s time would’ve made the ‘A’ final (sixth in prelims), while his 200 IM clocking would slot him comfortably into the consolation final.

Ebied also recorded a PB of 2:10.35 in the 200 breast over the weekend, good for second on Swarthmore this season.

Despite the setback of not having the opportunity to race at the last big competition of the season, Ebied has said he is determined to break the school record in the 400 IM by the time his collegiate career is over. The record currently stands at 4:00.58, set by the now-graduated Dylan Torrance last season.

“After pausing my swim career back in 2020, I came back to training this past summer with my club coach (Jonah Montgomery from the QNS Aquatic Club), who was a tremendous motivator and help getting me back in shape,” Ebied said.

“At the end of the day, I am extremely pleased with how my season came to a close. Considering I was not granted a spot on the swim team last year, I have come a long way in earning my spot on the Swat Swim family and proving myself in the pool. I am forever grateful for even being on the team this year.”

Swarthmore College is a Division III school and the men’s and women’s swim teams are both the reigning Centennial Conference champions.