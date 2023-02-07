United States Aquatic Sports Endorses Husain Al-Musallam, Dale Neuburger For Re-Election

United States of Aquatic Sports (USAS), the federation that represents USA Swimming, USA Diving, USA Synchro, USA Water Polo and U.S. Masters Swimming at the world level, has publicly endorsed two prominent figures for re-election with World Aquatics.

After conducting its quarterly Board of Directors meeting this past Saturday, USAS issued a press release Monday endorsing World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam and Treasurer Dale Neuburger for re-election.

Al-Musallam, a native of Kuwait, came into power as World Aquatics (then FINA) President in June 2021, a controversial appointment for multiple reasons, including his involvement in a FIFA bribery scandal that was investigated by the FBI. The IOC also previously banned the Kuwait Olympic Committee for government interference while he was in power, and in 2017, Al-Musallam was recorded demanding a commission of a FINA sponsorship.

“USAS enthusiastically supports President Al-Musallam’s efforts to promote gender equity, provide athlete leadership opportunities, and expand development initiatives, and supports his bid for re-election,” the organization said in a press release.

Neuburger took over as World Aquatics Treasurer in April 2021 following the resignation of Pipat Paniangvait, and ran unopposed before ultimately being elected to hold the position in June.

“USAS recognizes that (Neuburger) has been a key contributor to enhanced marketing efforts, sound investment strategies, and improved communications during his first term. The Board of Directors voted without opposition to put forward and support Mr. Neuburger’s nomination for re-election as the AQUA Treasurer.”

Neuburger has also been involved with controversy over the years, including former European Aquatics President Paolo Barelli having accused both he and Al-Musallam of ethics violations in 2017.

Barelli claimed they had helped his opponent, Julio Maglione, in his campaign for the presidency of European Aquatics. Barelli pointed to Neuburger’s work with consulting firm TSE, which ran the campaign of Barelli’s opponent. A FINA Ethics Panel ultimately ruled that there were no conflicts of interest present in that situation, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Barelli’s appeal.

Al-Musallam and Neuberger will be up for re-election at the next World Aquatics Congress, which will take place during the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan on July 25.