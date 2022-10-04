Lani Pallister Grabs Nine Medals At Lifesaving World Championships

We’re used to seeing Australian freestyle ace Lani Pallister getting it done in the pool, but the 20-year-old has some major talent when it comes to competing in the sea.

As part of the Australian Life Saving team, Pallister helped the squad become the first nation to win both Open and Youth Overall Point scores at the just-concluded Lifesaving World Championships in Riccione, Italy.

The Lifesaving World Championships are held every two years by the International Life Saving Federation (ILS). The competition is meant to showcase excellence in lifesaving sports and rescue. This year’s competition took place from September 21st to October 3rd.

Australia took home 8 gold medals across the Pool Rescue Events and 13 gold medals across ocean and beach events.

Pallister, who competes for Alexandra Headland SLSC, tag-teamed with fellow Australian Naomi Scott of Northcliffe SLSC to make it a 1-2 punch in the female surf race. That represented just 1 of 9 total medals for Pallister over the course of the competition.

Pallister’s Medals

Gold – 200 Obstacle, 4×50 Obstacle Relay, 4×50 Lifesaver Relay Mixed, Rescue Tube Women, Ocean Relay Women, Surf Race, Mixed Ocean Lifesaver

Silver – 100 Rescue Medley

Bronze – Beach Relay

Australian Life-Saving Team Head Coach Kurt Wilson said of his team’s victory, “The key for us it not just the will to win, everyone in this team wearing the green and gold has that, it is the will to prepare to win that is important and as this team has prepared outstandingly for their events paired with a focus on team events has been a priority for us”, Mr Wilson said.

“The work of these 12 athletes across the past week has been best in class and the results are a real reflection of the commitment in this space.”

“To go back to back wins after navigating the past four years is an incredible feeling for everyone involved and a true reward for the growth and development across this athlete cohort with the work done at home by coaches and clubs across a number of states.”

Complete Results