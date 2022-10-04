Jordan Crooks, Rhyan White Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, earned a pair of individual wins during the Vols’ season opener at UNC Wilmington. Crooks touched the wall in 19.36 to post the top time in the nation so far this season by .33 seconds. He earned his second victory of the day in the 100 fly with a 46.81 mark, which ranks second in the SEC and third in the country. Crooks was also a member of the 200 medley relay lineup (1:28.35/20.66), swimming the butterfly leg that took first place.

Men’s Diver of the Week

Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie, a junior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, led the way on the boards during UT’s win at UNC Wilmington, sweeping the 1-meter and 3-meter events. Hattie nearly recorded a personal-best on the 3-meter with a 412.30 score, which ranks second in the country and leads the SEC. On the 1-meter, he posted the top score of 324.65.

Men’s Freshman of the Week

Gui Caribe, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Gui Caribe, a freshman from Salvador, Brazil, won the 100 free (43.86) and finished second in the 50 free (20.22) during the Vols’ win at UNC Wilmington. Caribe was also a member of the 200 medley relay lineup (1:28.51/19.92), swimming the freestyle leg that finished second. Competing as an exhibition entry, he also swam the third leg of the 200 free relay squad that touched the wall in 1:20.27 (19.87).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Rhyan White, Alabama

Alabama’s Rhyan White, a graduate student from Herriman, Utah, garnered three individual wins in the Crimson Tide’s win at Arkansas. White broke two Arkansas Natatorium records with her top time of 52.68 in the 100 backstroke and 1:51.81 in the 200 backstroke, both NCAA B-cut times. She also won the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:59.98.

Women’s Diver of the Week

Meghan Wenzel, Georgia

Georgia’s Meghan Wenzel, a junior from Hatfield, Pa., was a strong performer for the Bulldogs as they opened the season with three dual meet victories. In Saturday’s double-dual against Arizona State and Missouri, Wenzel was victorious on the 3-meter springboard with her score of 309.70. On the 1-meter, she finished second with a score of 270.65, helping her team sweep the Sun Devils and Tigers.

Women’s Freshman of the Week

Betsy Wizard, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Betsy Wizard, a freshman from Northampton, England, earned two individual wins against Alabama in the season opener for both programs. Wizard recorded NCAA B-cut times to place first in the 200 free (1:46.35) and the 100 fly (53.47). Her time in the 200 free is currently the fastest time in the nation. Wizard also swam the third leg in the winning 400 free relay (3:17.82/48.88).