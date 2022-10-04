Youssef Ramadan, Grace Countie Headline ACC Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards

Courtesy: ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the first Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving honors for the 2022-23 season, Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan claimed ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors, while Georgia Tech’s Ruben Lechuga earned Men’s Diver of the Week honors. North Carolina’s Grace Countie notched ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week honors, and Georgia Tech’s Anna Bradescu and Virginia Tech’s Izzi Mroz shared Women’s Diver of the Week laurels.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech, Jr., Cairo, Egypt

Ramadan won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly in the Hokies’ meet against George Washington, recording NCAA B-cuts in both events. He posted a winning time of 19.74 in the 50 free and also finished in 46.43 to win the 100 butterfly. He also recorded a leadoff split of 43.37 in the 400 free relay.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Grace Countie, North Carolina, Sr., Raleigh, North Carolina

Countie finished first in all four events in which she competed during the Tar Heels’ season-opening dual meet against Queens University. She won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Countie posted an NCAA B-cut of 22.24 in the 50 free and also posted a time of 53.86 in the 100-yard butterfly as she swam the 100 fly in an intercollegiate meet for the first time in her career. She swam the anchor leg in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, helping UNC to win both events.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Ruben Lechuga, Georgia Tech, Sr., Tijuana, Mexico

In his first meet of the 2022-23 season, Lechuga set school records while winning both springboard events in the Yellow Jackets’ season opener against Emory. Lechuga scored 402.60 to win the 1-meter competition, breaking a school record that had stood since 2012. He posted a score of 439.58 in the 3-meter, topping the previous record that was set in 2013.

CO-ACC WOMEN’S DIVERS OF THE WEEK

Anna Bradescu, Georgia Tech, Jr., London, England

Bradescu swept the springboard events in the season opener against Emory. She posted a score of 298.88 to win the 1-meter and added a 292.58 to take the 3-meter event.

Izzi Mroz, Virginia Tech, Sr., Denver, Colorado

Mroz won the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events in Virginia Tech’s tri-meet with George Washington and Ohio University. She recorded a score of 291.70 to capture the 1-meter and a 317.10 to win the 3-meter competition.

2022-23 ACC Swimming & Diving Performers of the Week

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Ruben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Grace Countie, Sr., North Carolina

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week