Kylie Masse Breaks Canadian 200 Back Record In 2:05.94

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Kylie Masse pulled away from Taylor Ruck on the final 50 to win the women’s 200 back at the Canadian Trials in Toronto, breaking her National Record in a time of 2:05.94.

That time lowers her previous mark of 2:05.97 from the 2017 World Championships, and she has now been sub-2:06 three times after having been 2:05.98 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She maintains her place as the sixth fastest performer in history, and this swim slots in as the 15th fastest performance in history (with her other two 2:05s ranking 16th and 17th).

Ruck pushed Masse the entire race, leading by three-tenths at the halfway mark. She couldn’t quite match Masse’s quick final 50 of 31.64, but still closed well to finish just over three-tenths off her best time in 2:06.70. The two of them now rank 1st and 2nd in the world for the year.

A look at the split comparison between her three 2:05.9 performances:

Masse, 2017 Worlds Masse, 2018 CG Masse, 2019 Trials 29.55 29.66 29.89 1:00.92 (31.37) 1:01.39 (31.73) 1:02.20 (32.31) 1:33.35 (32.43) 1:33.39 (32.00) 1:34.30 (32.10) 2:05.97 (32.62) 2:05.98 (32.59) 2:05.94 (31.64)

This was clearly the most conservative she has gone going out, but her last 50 was her fastest by almost a second.