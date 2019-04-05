USA Swimming Releases Individual Time Standards for 2019 Winter Juniors

USA Swimming has announced the qualifying standards for the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships which will run from December 11-14, 2019. The East meet will be at the Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, while the West meet will take place at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.

The biggest changes from the 2018 qualifying standards are in breast and fly for the girls, and in back and breast for the boys. Bonus standards, particularly, have been tightened. For example, the girls’ 200 SCY IM bonus cut is now 3 seconds faster (2:05.29) than it was a year ago. There were no changes to distance freestyle qualifying standards for either the boys or the girls, in SCY or LCM.

You can see the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships qualifying standards here, and the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships standards here.

The qualifying period for 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships is November 1, 2018 until the meet entry deadline.

Women

2018 Winter Juniors 2019 Winter Juniors 18 -> 19 SCY Standard 18 -> 19 SCY Bonus Short Course Yards Standard Bonus Standard Bonus Δ Time Δ % Δ Time Δ % 50 SCY Free 23.49 24.39 23.39 23.99 0:00.10 0.43% 0:00.40 1.67% 100 SCY Free 50.89 52.19 50.69 51.59 0:00.20 0.39% 0:00.60 1.16% 200 SCY Free 1:49.69 1:52.99 1:49.29 1:51.39 0:00.40 0.37% 0:01.60 1.44% 500 SCY Free 4:53.09 5:03.49 4:53.09 5:03.49 0:00.00 0.00% 0:00.00 0.00% 1000 SCY Free 10:03.59 10:20.49 10:03.59 10:20.49 0:00.00 0.00% 0:00.00 0.00% 1650 SCY Free 16:46.19 17:14.39 16:46.19 17:14.39 0:00.00 0.00% 0:00.00 0.00% 100 SCY Back 56.09 58.49 55.79 57.29 0:00.30 0.54% 0:01.20 2.09% 200 SCY Back 2:01.29 2:05.79 2:00.99 2:03.59 0:00.30 0.25% 0:02.20 1.78% 100 SCY Breast 1:03.69 1:06.29 1:03.19 1:04.99 0:00.50 0.79% 0:01.30 2.00% 200 SCY Breast 2:19.79 2:23.09 2:18.79 2:21.49 0:01.00 0.72% 0:01.60 1.13% 100 SCY Fly 55.79 57.89 55.39 56.89 0:00.40 0.72% 0:01.00 1.76% 200 SCY Fly 2:02.69 2:06.19 2:02.09 2:04.49 0:00.60 0.49% 0:01.70 1.37% 200 SCY IM 2:03.09 2:08.29 2:02.69 2:05.29 0:00.40 0.33% 0:03.00 2.39% 400 SCY IM 4:23.29 4:30.69 4:22.39 4:26.09 0:00.90 0.34% 0:04.60 1.73%

2018 Winter Juniors 2019 Winter Juniors 18 -> 19 LCM Standard 18 -> 19 LCM Bonus Long Course Meters Standard Bonus Standard Bonus Δ Time Δ % Δ Time Δ % 50 LCM Free 26.99 27.49 26.89 27.29 0:00.10 0.37% 0:00.20 0.73% 100 LCM Free 58.39 59.59 58.19 58.99 0:00.20 0.34% 0:00.60 1.02% 200 LCM Free 2:05.39 2:08.19 2:04.99 2:06.79 0:00.40 0.32% 0:01.40 1.10% 400 LCM Free 4:23.79 4:28.79 4:23.79 4:28.79 0:00.00 0.00% 0:00.00 0.00% 800 LCM Free 9:03.49 9:13.79 9:03.49 9:13.79 0:00.00 0.00% 0:00.00 0.00% 1500 LCM Free 17:20.49 17:40.19 17:20.49 17:40.19 0:00.00 0.00% 0:00.00 0.00% 100 LCM Back 1:05.49 1:07.29 1:05.19 1:06.38 0:00.30 0.46% 0:00.91 1.37% 200 LCM Back 2:20.69 2:24.79 2:20.39 2:22.79 0:00.30 0.21% 0:02.00 1.40% 100 LCM Breast 1:14.29 1:16.19 1:13.79 1:15.29 0:00.50 0.68% 0:00.90 1.20% 200 LCM Breast 2:40.09 2:43.79 2:39.09 2:41.99 0:01.00 0.63% 0:01.80 1.11% 100 LCM Fly 1:03.39 1:05.19 1:02.99 1:04.29 0:00.40 0.64% 0:00.90 1.40% 200 LCM Fly 2:19.59 2:21.89 2:18.99 2:20.79 0:00.60 0.43% 0:01.10 0.78% 200 LCM IM 2:22.49 2:26.39 2:22.09 2:24.49 0:00.40 0.28% 0:01.90 1.31% 400 LCM IM 5:01.89 5:07.29 5:00.99 5:04.59 0:00.90 0.30% 0:02.70 0.89%

Men

2018 Winter Juniors 2019 Winter Juniors 18 -> 19 SCY Standard 18 -> 19 SCY Bonus Short Course Yards Standard Bonus Standard Bonus Δ Time Δ % Δ Time Δ % 50 SCY Free 20.89 21.49 20.79 21.19 0:00.10 0.48% 0:00.30 1.42% 100 SCY Free 45.39 46.69 45.39 46.69 0:00.00 0.00% 0:00.00 0.00% 200 SCY Free 1:39.79 1:42.09 1:39.39 1:40.99 0:00.40 0.40% 0:01.10 1.09% 500 SCY Free 4:31.49 4:37.09 4:30.49 4:34.29 0:01.00 0.37% 0:02.80 1.02% 1000 SCY Free 9:25.49 9:34.29 9:25.49 9:34.29 0:00.00 0.00% 0:00.00 0.00% 1650 SCY Free 15:46.99 16:05.49 15:46.99 16:05.49 0:00.00 0.00% 0:00.00 0.00% 100 SCY Back 50.79 52.49 49.99 51.69 0:00.80 1.60% 0:00.80 1.55% 200 SCY Back 1:50.59 1:53.59 1:49.99 1:52.09 0:00.60 0.55% 0:01.50 1.34% 100 SCY Breast 57.39 58.89 56.99 58.19 0:00.40 0.70% 0:00.70 1.20% 200 SCY Breast 2:05.69 2:08.59 2:04.59 2:07.19 0:01.10 0.88% 0:01.40 1.10% 100 SCY Fly 49.89 51.59 49.59 50.79 0:00.30 0.60% 0:00.80 1.58% 200 SCY Fly 1:52.09 1:53.69 1:51.59 1:52.89 0:00.50 0.45% 0:00.80 0.71% 200 SCY IM 1:51.49 1:55.09 1:50.79 1:53.29 0:00.70 0.63% 0:01.80 1.59% 400 SCY IM 4:00.19 4:07.59 3:59.09 4:03.89 0:01.10 0.46% 0:03.70 1.52%