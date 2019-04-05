2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day three finals of the 2019 Canadian Trials will feature just three events: the 100 fly, 200 back, and 400 free. There will also be the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 400 free for the para swimmers.

Leading off in the women’s 200 back will be Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck, who both solidified their spots on the team on the opening night with a 1-2 finish in the 100 back. Masse is the top seed from the prelims at 2:09.36, but Madison Broad put herself in the mix with a big best time of 2:09.82 to qualify second. Ruck (2:10.48) and Jade Hannah (2:11.48) were also under the FINA ‘A’ cut this morning, but the race will likely come down to Masse and Ruck as they’ve been 2:05 and 2:06 respectively.

Markus Thormeyer will be eyeing his third title in three days in the men’s 200 back, and based on the form he’s shown thus far he should be able to get under the ‘A’ cut of 1:58.34.

The women’s 100 fly projects to be very exciting after the top-8 qualifiers (11 including international swimmers) broke a minute in the prelims. Rebecca Smith, who has yet to make the team, leads the field in 58.50, followed by Maggie MacNeil (58.66) and Haley Black (59.07). Penny Oleksiak heads in seeded fourth after a morning swim of 59.31.

In the men’s 100 fly Joshua Liendo is the top seed after setting a 15-17 NAG this morning in 53.11, while Josiah Binnema (53.34) and Will Pisani (53.51) aren’t far behind. The qualifying time of 51.96 doesn’t appear to be in striking distance, but the winner could very well be added to the roster at the end of the meet for the medley relay.

The 100 fly ‘B’ finals will also be ones to watch. Louise Hansson went a best time of 57.35 this morning, and Luis Martinez set a Guatemalan Record in the men’s race in 51.87.

Alyson Ackman (4:11.08) comes in with the top seed in the women’s 400 free by over three seconds, but Emily Overholt (4:19.14) is coming off a best time in this event in February (4:06.27) and will be dangerous from lane seven – especially having qualified for the team last night in the 400 IM.

Colin Gilbert (3:52.97) and Jeremy Bagshaw (3:53.85) lead the pack in the men’s 400. Bagshaw would need to go a best time by about seven-tenths to reach the ‘A’ cut of 3:48.15.

Women’s 50 Fly – Para

Men’s 50 Fly – Para

Women’s 100 Fly – Para

Men’s 100 Fly – Para

Women’s 200 Back Final

Canadian Record: 2:05.97, Kylie Masse , 2017

, 2017 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:11.53

Men’s 200 Back Final

Canadian Record: 1:57.34, Matt Hawes, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.34

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Canadian Record: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak , 2016

, 2016 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 58.48

Men’s 100 Fly Final

Canadian Record: 51.83, Santo Condorelli, 2016

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 51.96

Women’s 400 Free Final

Canadian Record: 4:03.43, Brittany Maclean, 2016

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.57

Men’s 400 Free Final

Canadian Record: 3:43.46, Ryan Cochrane, 2014

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 3:48.15

Women’s 400 Free – Para

Men’s 400 Free – Para