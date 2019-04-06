MacNeil Sees Massive Time Drop, Moves To #2 In The World In 100 Fly

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Coming off a personal best and a World Championship qualifying swim in the 100 free last night, Maggie MacNeil had another sensation performance tonight in the women’s 100 fly.

Holding a best time of 58.38 from the Junior Pan Pacs last summer, MacNeil used an incredible back half of 29.88 to soar past early leaders Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak and win in a time of 57.04.

That moves her into second in the world for the 2018-19 season, trailing none other than world record holder Sarah Sjostrom by just .01. She is also now the 21st fastest performer in history, and third among Canadians behind Oleksiak (56.46) and Noemie Thomas (57.02).

Coming off of her freshman year with Michigan, she attributes her training in yards to her long course success.

“I think definitely it has to do with yards and all the great training and coaching I get at school,” she said post-race.

Smith edged Oleksiak for second in 58.30, qualifying her for the Worlds team after narrowly missing in the 100 free last night. Oleksiak was third in 58.61.