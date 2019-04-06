Joshua Liendo, Cole Pratt Break Canadian NAGs on Day 3 of Trials

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 3 of Canadian Trials saw another pair of National Age Group Records (NAG) broken. Joshua Liendo first broke the boys 15-17 100 fly NAG in prelims, setting a mark of 53.11. Then, in finals, Liendo roared to a 52.83 for 2nd place. The previous record was set in 2015 by Josiah Binnema at 53.86. Binnema, coincidentally, also won the event tonight, hitting the wall in 52.62. Liendo’s previous best coming into the meet was 53.97.

Here are splits both Liendo’s record-setting races today:

Prelims Finals 24.98 24.58 28.13 28.25 53.11 52.83

Cole Pratt broke another backstroke 15-17 NAG today, this time in the 200. Pratt blazed to a 1:58.07 for 2nd place in the men’s 200 back, shedding a whopping 2.75 seconds off his persoanl best. The time also shattered the previous 15-17 NAG, which had stood since 2001. The 18-year-old record was held by Tobias Oriwol at 2:00.03. Oriwol was a semi-finalist in this event at the 2008 Olympics on Beijing, and was also a member of the Canadian Olympic Team for the 2012 London Olympics. Additionally, Pratt hit a FINA ‘A’ cut in the event.