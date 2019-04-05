Wellbrock Drops 14:44 1500 FR, Hosszu 4:35 IM on Bergen Night 1

2019 BERGEN SWIM FESTIVAL

April 5-7, 2019

Bergen, Norway

LCM (50m)

Florian Wellbrock, the German record holder in the 800 and 1500 free, had a big swim in the 1500 tonight on the first night of the Bergen Swim Festival. The only finisher under 15 minutes, Wellbrock clocked a 14:44.80 to set the meet record, coming within nine seconds of his best time and the national record (14:36.15) that he did last summer at the European Championships.

Wellbrock extends his lead over the rest of the world in this season’s rankings.

Katinka Hosszu won the 400 IM in 4:35.51, setting a meet record and coming in just off of her 4:33.83 season best. She also tied Germany’s Franziska Hentke in the 200 fly, as both hit the wall at 2:08.08. They now hold joint ownership of the meet record.

Hosszu also raced the 50 back, placing 3rd (28.93) behind Austria’s Caroline Pilhatsch (28.26) and Ingeborg Løyning (28.68).

Several other swimmers set new meet records tonight in Bergen. In the men’s 50 back, Christian Diener of Germany went 25.14 to set the meet record, while Belgium’s Pieter Timmers clocked a 48.78 to take the 100 free meet record down. Germany’s David Thomasberger swam to a 1:56.01 to break the 200 fly meet record. He was just tenths from Ramon Klenz’s German record of 1:55.76, while Tomoe Hvas of Norway posted a Norwegian record of 1:57.80 to take 3rd there.

