Wellbrock Drops 14:44 1500 FR, Hosszu 4:35 IM on Bergen Night 1

2019 BERGEN SWIM FESTIVAL
- April 5-7, 2019
- Bergen, Norway
- Meet website
- Live results
- LCM (50m)
Florian Wellbrock, the German record holder in the 800 and 1500 free, had a big swim in the 1500 tonight on the first night of the Bergen Swim Festival. The only finisher under 15 minutes, Wellbrock clocked a 14:44.80 to set the meet record, coming within nine seconds of his best time and the national record (14:36.15) that he did last summer at the European Championships.
Wellbrock extends his lead over the rest of the world in this season’s rankings.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE
WLLBROCK
14.49.64
|2
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|14.55.00
|03/31
|3
|Franko
Grgić
|CRO
|14:56.55
|03/16
|4
|Daniel
JERVIS
|GBR
|14.57.48
|03/15
|5
|Jack
McLOUGHLIN
|AUS
|14.58.81
|12/18
Katinka Hosszu won the 400 IM in 4:35.51, setting a meet record and coming in just off of her 4:33.83 season best. She also tied Germany’s Franziska Hentke in the 200 fly, as both hit the wall at 2:08.08. They now hold joint ownership of the meet record.
Hosszu also raced the 50 back, placing 3rd (28.93) behind Austria’s Caroline Pilhatsch (28.26) and Ingeborg Løyning (28.68).
Several other swimmers set new meet records tonight in Bergen. In the men’s 50 back, Christian Diener of Germany went 25.14 to set the meet record, while Belgium’s Pieter Timmers clocked a 48.78 to take the 100 free meet record down. Germany’s David Thomasberger swam to a 1:56.01 to break the 200 fly meet record. He was just tenths from Ramon Klenz’s German record of 1:55.76, while Tomoe Hvas of Norway posted a Norwegian record of 1:57.80 to take 3rd there.
OTHER WINNERS
- Sweden’s Michelle Coleman was 54.10 to take the women’s 100 free.
- The men’s 400 IM went to Germany’s Philip Heintz (4:18.00) as he clipped Australian Thomas Fraser-Holmes (4:18.08).
- Jessica Steiger of Germany was 1:08.51 to take the women’s 100 breast.
- The men’s 100 breast was won by Swede Erik Persson in 1:00.70.
- Germany’s Sarah Köhler easily won the 800 free on the women’s side, going 8:23.63.
