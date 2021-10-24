Kyle Chalmers Narrowly Breaks Australian Record in 50 Fly

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA

Thursday, October 21st – Saturday, October 23rd

Hamad Aquatic Center, Doha, Qatar

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Kyle Chalmers broke the Australian SCM 50 butterfly record with his time of 22.24, swum at the 2021 FINA World Cup stop in Doha, Qatar.

Chalmers beat the former record of 22.28, previously set by Matt Jaukovic in 2009. Jaukovic also briefly held the world record in SCM 50 butterfly, which is now held by Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santos with a time of 21.75.

At the Doha World Cup stop, Chalmers finished second in an event that had all three top competitors touch within .05 seconds of each other. American Tom Shields led the way with 22.22 and Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo finished third with a time of 22.27.

Chalmers went into finals on Saturday as the number one seed in the event with a time of 22.83. He opted to swim the 50 fly over the 200 free in Doha, a move that emphasized his focus as a pure sprinter this fall. His finals time puts him just .01 behind the best time this year of his main rival, Caeleb Dressel. Dressel swam 22.23 at the International Swimming League’s regular season Match 4.

This race was Chalmers’ second Australian record of the meet. On Friday, he also broke the 100 free Australian record with his time of 45.03.