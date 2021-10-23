Kyle Chalmers Swims 22.83 for Top Seed in 50 Fly Prelims (World Cup – Doha)

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA

Thursday, October 21st – Saturday, October 23rd

Hamad Aquatic Center, Doha, Qatar

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, after a record-setting 100 free on Friday in Doha, Qatar, took on a different kind of race in prelims of the final day of competition.

He swam the 50 fly and not the 200 free – further emphasizing his focus this fall as more of a pure sprinter. He didn’t swim either the 200 free, nor a butterfly race, at the Olympics individually, but he did swim on Australia’s 800 free relay.

Chalmers is the top qualifier through to the 50 fly final after a 22.83 in prelims, but he’ll face a loaded final that includes, among others, Tom Shields (22.88), Jesse Puts (22.88), Szebastian Souza (23.16), and Vlad Morozov (23.67).

That time puts Chalmers just two tenths behind the season best of his London Roar teammate Vini Lanza so far from the ISL. Lanza is currently Roar’s #2 in that category.

It also includes a fourth-seeded Fernando Silva of Portugal, who in 23.16 set a new National Record. The previous record of 23.29 was also his, set earlier in the World Cup season in Portugal. Silva also broke the Portuguese Record in the 100 fly on Thursday in prelims with a 51.27.

Other Top Qualifiers: