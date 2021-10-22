Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kyle Chalmers Crushes Australian Record in 100 Free with 45.03

Comments: 16

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA

Australian sprinter Kyle Chalmers swam a 45.03 in the 100 meter free in a short course meters pool on Friday at the World Cup stop in Doha, Qatar. That ranks him as the 3rd-fastest performer (and performance) in the history of the event, now two spots ahead of his main rival Caeleb Dressel.

All-Time Rankings (Performers), Men’s 100 SCM Freestyle

  1. Amaury Leveaux, France – 44.94 (2009)
  2. Vlad Morozov, Russia – 44.95 (2018)
  3. Kyle Chalmers, Australia – 45.03 (2021)
  4. Florent Manaudou, France – 45.04 (2013)
  5. (TIE)Nathan Adrian (2009)/Caeleb Dressel (2020), USA – 45.08
  7. Evgeny Lagunov, Russia – 45.36 (2009)
  8. Matthew Abood, Australia – 45.46 (2009)
  9. Tomasso D’Orsogna, Australia – 45.52 (2012)
  10. Stefan Nystrand, Sweden – 45.54 (2010)

The swim also breaks Chalmers’ own personal best of 45.54 that was set in 2018 at the Singapore stop of the World Cup series and Matthew Abood’s supersuited Australian Record of 45.46 that was set in 2009.

The trio of Chalmers, Dressel, and Morozov are far ahead of any other active swimmer in this race. The next best among active athletes is Canadian Brent Hayden, who went 45.56 in 2009, retired, and is back to competing, representing Canada at the Toky 2020 Olympics. Next behind him is American Zach Apple, who was 45.74 in the 2020 ISL season.

Comparative Splits:

Kyle Chalmers Kyle Chalmers
Amaury Leveaux
New Australian Record Previous Personal Best
Current World Record
50m 21.64 22.06 21.72
100m 23.39 23.48 23.22
Final Time 45.03 45.54 44.94

Chalmers has always been a strong finisher in the 100 free, but as he matures into his 20s, his front-end speed is continuing to develop and drive most of his time drops – both in long course and short course.

Morozov, who has been much better in the World Cup so far than he was in the ISL Regular Season, was 2nd in 46.31 on Friday. South Korean teenager Hwang Sunwoo was 3rd in 46.46, which crushed the former South Korean Record set by the country’s most accomplished swimmer in history, Park Tae Hwan. That old record was a 46.89 from the 2016 World Short Course Championships.

16
Eric the eel > Phelps
1 hour ago

goat

8
-7
Reply
BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

>The swim also breaks Chalmers’ own Australian Record of 45.54
How is this the case if Matthew Abood swam a 45.46 back in ’09?

4
0
Reply
nuotofan
Reply to  BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

I also think so: November 2009, at fifth stage of Fina World Cup, 45.46 swum by Matthew Abood, and curiously with the same split at 50 m (21.64) that Chalmers had today for his great 45.03.

2
0
Reply
CRD
Reply to  BearlyBreathing
1 hour ago

Yeah it’s a mistake. Chalmers never held the australian record until now.

3
0
Reply
BearlyBreathing
Reply to  CRD
1 hour ago

I see the story has been corrected.
Also, Amaury Leveaux’s time is incorrect (44.94 not 49.94)
I’m pretty sure Braden hates me.

0
0
Reply
Marklewis
1 hour ago

So close to WR.

Are we going to get a Dressel vs. Chalmers rematch at SC Worlds?

10
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Marklewis
59 minutes ago

Uncertain. We should get one in a couple of weeks in the ISL Playoffs though?

2
0
Reply
HJones
1 hour ago

If you asked me two years ago if Chalmers would have a faster 100 SCM time than Dressel, I’d say you’d be crazy. Although Chalmers has his start and underwaters greatly improved, he’s like Agnel–not a guy you’d expect to be a SC monster, but knows how to keep his over-the-water speed in and out of the turns so well.

5
0
Reply
ZanBai
55 minutes ago

Chalmers was faster than Dressel at first 50m and slower at second 50m.
Really interesting.

4
0
Reply
Kelly
Reply to  ZanBai
48 minutes ago

And it’s interesting that chalmers has a faster SCM time and slower LCM time.

0
0
Reply
Big mac #1
54 minutes ago

Nuts

0
0
Reply
Tyson
34 minutes ago

Anyone else interested to see what Chalmers can do in long course fully tapered since he supposedly better there cause that was a freaking fast time he’s a shot at both the short and long course world records

1
0
Reply
Kelly
Reply to  Tyson
17 minutes ago

Wait didn’t he just do that in the olympics?

0
0
Reply
Vitto0113
23 minutes ago

Am I the only who think chalmers has improved dramatically underwater? He’s like doing 7/8 meters for every wall

0
0
Reply

