Kyle Chalmers Crushes Australian Record in 100 Free with 45.03

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA

Thursday, October 21st – Saturday, October 23rd

Hamad Aquatic Center, Doha, Qatar

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Entries

Results

Live Stream

Australian sprinter Kyle Chalmers swam a 45.03 in the 100 meter free in a short course meters pool on Friday at the World Cup stop in Doha, Qatar. That ranks him as the 3rd-fastest performer (and performance) in the history of the event, now two spots ahead of his main rival Caeleb Dressel.

All-Time Rankings (Performers), Men’s 100 SCM Freestyle

Amaury Leveaux, France – 44.94 (2009) Vlad Morozov, Russia – 44.95 (2018) Kyle Chalmers, Australia – 45.03 (2021) Florent Manaudou, France – 45.04 (2013) (TIE)Nathan Adrian (2009)/Caeleb Dressel (2020), USA – 45.08 Evgeny Lagunov, Russia – 45.36 (2009) Matthew Abood, Australia – 45.46 (2009) Tomasso D’Orsogna, Australia – 45.52 (2012) Stefan Nystrand, Sweden – 45.54 (2010)

The swim also breaks Chalmers’ own personal best of 45.54 that was set in 2018 at the Singapore stop of the World Cup series and Matthew Abood’s supersuited Australian Record of 45.46 that was set in 2009.

The trio of Chalmers, Dressel, and Morozov are far ahead of any other active swimmer in this race. The next best among active athletes is Canadian Brent Hayden, who went 45.56 in 2009, retired, and is back to competing, representing Canada at the Toky 2020 Olympics. Next behind him is American Zach Apple, who was 45.74 in the 2020 ISL season.

Comparative Splits:

Kyle Chalmers Kyle Chalmers Amaury Leveaux New Australian Record Previous Personal Best Current World Record 50m 21.64 22.06 21.72 100m 23.39 23.48 23.22 Final Time 45.03 45.54 44.94

Chalmers has always been a strong finisher in the 100 free, but as he matures into his 20s, his front-end speed is continuing to develop and drive most of his time drops – both in long course and short course.

Morozov, who has been much better in the World Cup so far than he was in the ISL Regular Season, was 2nd in 46.31 on Friday. South Korean teenager Hwang Sunwoo was 3rd in 46.46, which crushed the former South Korean Record set by the country’s most accomplished swimmer in history, Park Tae Hwan. That old record was a 46.89 from the 2016 World Short Course Championships.