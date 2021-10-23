2021 FINA WORLD CUP – DOHA: DAY 3 FINALS LIVE RECAP

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA

Thursday, October 21st – Saturday, October 23rd

Hamad Aquatic Center, Doha, Qatar

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Entries

Results

Live Stream

The third and final day of the FINA World Cup stop in Doha includes timed finals for the men’s 400 IM and 800 free and finals for the women’s 100 fly, 200 back, 50 breast, 100 free and 200 IM, and the men’s 50 fly, 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 free.

In terms of sheer big-name matchups, the race of the evening may be the men’s 50 fly. Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, after a record-setting 100 free on Friday, led the way in prelims with a 22.83 — but he was closely trailed by Tom Shields (22.88), Jesse Puts (22.88), Szebastian Souza (23.16), and Vlad Morozov (23.67).

Chalmers went with the 50 fly over the 200 free, but the latter could still see some electric swims. World junior record holder Matt Sates is the top seed out of prelims with a 1:44.54. He was followed by Danys Rapsys (1:45.38), the 2018 world silver medalist in the event, and another teen sensation in South Korea’s Hwang Sunwoo (1:45.68). Hwang already broke the South Korean Record in the 100 free this week, but he’d need a 1:41.0 to match Park Tae-Hwan’s record in the 200.

On the women’s side, the 100 free is the race of the night. In prelims, seven-time Tokyo Olympics medalist Emma McKeon led all qualifiers in 51.82; she’s been as fast as 50.58 this season. She was followed by countrymate Madison Wilson (52.12), Sweden’s Michelle Coleman (53.49), and the Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo (53.76), setting up what could be a much closer final.

Men’s 400 IM – Timed Final

World Cup Record: 3:57.25 – Daiya Seto, 2018

Women’s 800 Free – Timed Final

World Cup Record: 7:59.34 – Mireia Belmonte, 2013

Women’s 100 fly – Final

World Cup Record: 54.84 – Kelsi Dahlia, 2018

Men’s 50 Fly – Final

World Cup Record: 21.75 – Nicholas Santos, 2018

Women’s 200 Back – Final

World Cup Record: 1:59.35 – Daryna Zevina, 2016

Men’s 100 Back – Final

World Cup Record: 48.88 – Xu Jiayu, 2018

Women’s 50 Breast – Final

World Cup Record: 28.56 – Alia Atkinson, 28.56

Men’s 200 Breast – Final

World Cup Record: 2:00.48 – Daniel Gyurta, 2014

Women’s 100 Free – Final

World Cup Record: 50.58 – Sarah Sjostrom/Emma McKeon, 2017/2021

Men’s 200 Free – Final

World Cup Record: 1:39.37 – Paul Biedermann, 2009

Women’s 200 IM – Final