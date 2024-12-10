Kuzey Tuncelli Breaks Official World Junior Record In 1500 Freestyle En Route To Worlds Bronze

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (25M)

The men’s distance freestyle field has become increasingly competitive in the last two years as the swimmers have ushered in a new golden age for the discipline. And behind the current stars, the next generation is rising, including Turkey’s Kuzey Tuncelli, who set a world junior and Turkish record en route to bronze in the men’s 1500 freestyle at the 2024 Short Course World Championships.

The 17-year-old, one of the youngest swimmers in the Budapest field, clocked a 14:20.64, smashing Gregorio Paltrinieri’s official world junior record of 14:27.78, which had stood since the 2012 European Championships. He hacked 7.14 seconds off the mark as he claimed his first medal at the World Championship/Olympic level. Earlier this year, he won gold in the men’s 1500 freestyle at the 2024 long-course European Championships.

While Tuncelli’s time is the new official world junior record, Grant Hackett’s 14:19.55 from the 1998 Australian Championships remains the fastest 1500 freestyle by a junior swimmer. Hackett’s time is not ratified and therefore not the official record.

Tuncelli now owns the long-course and short-course meters 1500 freestyle world junior records. He swam 14:41.22 to finish fifth in the men’s 1500 freestyle Paris Olympic final, setting world junior and Turkish records with the swim.

Additionally, Tuncelli’s 7:38.76 split at the 800-meter mark in Budapest marks a new Turkish record. He held the previous standard at 7:41.42 from December 2023 and will get another shot at that record later in the meet. The world junior record in the boys’ short-course meters 800 freestyle is Sven Schwarz’s 7:36.00 from the 2019 German Championships.