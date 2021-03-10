Klete Keller Pleads Not Guilty To Seven Charges In Capitol Riot

Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he’s facing in federal court for his role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The Guardian reports that the 38-year-old Keller pleaded not guilty in a video hearing and is due back in court on April 6.

On January 6th, supporters of President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, broke into the United States Capitol Building and clashed with police. The riot happened as Congress was tallying electoral votes in last November’s election, in which President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump. Five people were killed amid the mob, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Multiple people within the swimming community identified Keller in video footage of the mob of people who had broken into the Capitol Rotunda. The 6’6″ Keller stood out in videos due to his height, and because he appears to be wearing his U.S. Olympic gear in the video. Keller represented Team USA in three Olympic Games: 2000, 2004, and 2008.

Keller’s charges include:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol Grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

After he was first charged, Keller turned himself in to federal authorities on January 14th, 2021. He was released without bail, agreeing to not return to Washington D.C. prior to the presidential inauguration of President Biden on January 21. He was also required to not possess firearms and retained the ability to travel from Colorado to visit his children in North Carolina.