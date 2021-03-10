2021 Zone E: Stanford Women Add Third NCAA Diving Qualifier on Day 3

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2021 NCAA Zone Diving

Zone A: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone B: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone C: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone D: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone E: Northern Arizona University / Flagstaff, AZ Monday, March 8 – Wednesday, March 10 Live Results



The Stanford women will have three divers at NCAAs, with Julia Wortman joining Mia Paulsen and Daria Lenz on the final day of competition.

Arizona’s Delaney Schnell won her second event of the meet on platform, following a 1-meter win yesterday. She finished about 51 points ahead of Wyoming’s Melissa Mirafuentes, who booked NCAA trips on all three boards.

Stanford’s Wortman took 7th, sneaking in under the cut. She’ll compete only on platform at NCAAs, while Paulsen will contest both springboards and Lenz the 1-meter springboard and platform events. In other major team news, Cal’s Briana Thai booked NCAA berths in all three diving events via a sixth-place finish today.

On the men’s side, Stanford’s Conor Casey picked up his second win. He swept both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards this week and will compete at NCAAs in both events.

USC’s Georgii Korovin came within three points of toppling Casey. Korovin will compete on all three boards at NCAAs.

Current Qualifiers

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

Women Diver Events Daphne Wils, Hawaii 1m, 3m Delaney Schnell, Arizona 1m, Pl Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, SDSU 1m, 3m, Pl Melissa Mirafuentes, Wyoming 1m, Pl Mia Paulsen, Stanford 1m, 3m Nike Agunbiade, USC 1m, 3m, Pl Hannah Butler, UCLA 1m, 3m Savannah Stocker, USC 3m Daria Lenz, Stanford 1m, Pl Katelynn Shaheen, UCLA 3m, Pl Briana Thai, Cal 1m, 3m, Pl Montse Urzua, UNLV 3m Julia Wortman, Stanford Pl Gracie Sleeman, Arizona 3m Lizzy de Cocco, Utah 1m Elma Lund, Hawaii Pl Kennedy Cribbs, BYU 1m Emma Ruchala, Utah 1m, 3m

Men Diver Events Conor Casey, Stanford 1m, 3m Georgii Korovin, USC 1m, 3m, Pl Noah Vigran, Stanford 3m, Pl Luke McDivitt, Utah 1m, 3m, Pl Tony Chen, Utah 1m, 3m Bjorn Markentin, Arizona 1m, 3m, Pl Max Burman, Hawaii 1m, 3m Eric Correa, Arizona 1m, 3m, Pl Zachory Lundgren, Hawaii Pl Mickey Strauss, BYU 1m, 3m, Pl

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.