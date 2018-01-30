King Wins 3 Events as Indiana Men and Women Top Louisville

LOUISVILLE VS. INDIANA

Results

Hosted by Louisville

Friday, January 26th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Indiana 184.5, Louisville 115.5

WOMEN: Indiana 160.5, Louisville 139.5

Breaststroke star Lilly King pulled off a winning triple to help the Hoosier women to victory over Louisville last Friday. King was the only swimmer to break 1:00 in the 100 breast, posting a dominant 59.99 victory. She completed the stroke sweep in the 200 breast, winning by over 3 seconds in 2:11.03. In the 400 IM, King had a close race with Louisville’s Rachael Bradford-Feldman (4:13.76). Through the haflway point, Bradford-Feldman led by nearly 3 seconds, but King cut her lead to half a second with a big surge on the breaststroke leg. King then ran down Badford-Feldman down the final stretch, touching in 4:13.69 to win by 7 hundredths.

Distance freestyler Cassy Jernberg also brought home multiple wins for Indiana. In the 1000 free, she set a new personal best as she won by nearly 10 seconds in 9:53.23. Jernberg came back to take a distance sweep with her win in the 500 free. She was seconds ahead of the field once again to win it in 4:51.49.

One of the top performers for Louisville was NCAA champ Mallory Comerford, who picked up 2 individual wins. Comerford threw down a 1:46.81 to dominate the 200 free. She was the only swimmer to rbeak 50 seconds in the 100 free, winning in 49.45. Comerford also placed 2nd in the 100 fly, touching in 54.07 behind Indiana’s Christie Jensen (53.22).

The Indiana men dominated with Ian Finnerty and Vini Lanza each sweeping their stroke specialties. Finnerty, the reigning Big Ten 100 breast champ, posted a 53.20 to top the 100 breast field by nearly 2 seconds. In the 200 breast, Finnerty used his front-half speed to take the edge over Louisville breaststroke standout Carlos Claverie, winning 1:59.55 to 1:59.69. Lanza swept the butterfly races, turning in a 46.86 in the 100 fly and a 1:45.14 in the 200 fly.

PRESS RELEASE – INDIANA:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 3/7 Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams finished the dual-meet season with an exclamation point, sweeping the No. 14/10 Louisville Cardinals on Friday afternoon in Louisville, Ky.

The No. 3-ranked Hoosier men defeated the No. 14 Cardinals, 184.5-115.5, to finish the season undefeated for a second-straight year with a 9-0 record. The IU men have won 22-straight dual meets, with the team’s last loss coming on Jan. 16, 2016.

The No. 7-ranked Indiana women’s team took down No. 10 Louisville, 160.5-139.5, to finish the dual-meet season with a 5-4 record.

Lilly King led the way for the Hoosier women on Friday, winning three individual events. The Evansville, Ind. product won the 100 breaststroke (59.99) and 200 breaststroke (2:11.03) with NCAA B cut times. The junior then touched first in the 400 IM with a personal-best and NCAA B cut mark of 4:13.69.

Five Hoosiers won two individual events apiece against the Cardinals. Ian Finnerty swept the breaststroke, winning the 100 (53.20) and 200 (1:59.55) with NCAA B cut times. Vini Lanza swept the butterfly events, winning the 100 (46.86) and 200 (1:45.14) with NCAA B cut marks.

For the Hoosier women, Cassy Jernberg won the 1,000 freestyle with a personal-best time of 9:53.23 and then came back later in the day to touch first in the 500 freestyle with a mark of 4:51.49.

In the diving well, Jessica Parratto continued to dominate. The redshirt junior won both the 1-meter (298.65) and 3-meter (333.75) with NCAA Zones qualifying scores. On the men’s side, freshman Mory Gould won his first collegiate event, taking the top spot in the men’s 3-meter with a personal-best and NCAA Zones qualifying score of 362.40.

The IU men had a great showing in the sprint freestyle events, winning the 50, 100 and 200 against the Cardinals with NCAA B cut marks. Ali Khalafalla won the 50 free in 19.60, while Blake Pieroni touched first in the 100 free in a time of 43.75. Mohamed Samy won the 200 free with a mark of 1:34.76.

Rounding out the individual winners for the IU men was freshman Gabriel Fantoni . The reigning two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week won the 100 backstroke with a NCAA B cut time of 47.27.

For the Hoosier women, three swimmers earned one win each on the day with NCAA B cuts. Ali Rockett was first in the 100 backstroke in 53.69, while Kennedy Goss touched first in the 200 back with a mark of 1:56.91. Christine Jensen won the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.22.

In the 200 medley relay, the Hoosiers earned the sweep. IU women’s team of Ali Rockett , Lilly King , Christine Jensen and Shelby Koontz won with a mark of 1:38.14. On the men’s side, the team of Gabriel Fantoni , Ian Finnerty , Vini Lanza and Ali Khalafalla won with a time of 1:26.29.

In the final event of the meet, the Hoosier men’s 400 freestyle relay team of Ali Khalafalla , Vini Lanza , Mohamed Samy and Blake Pieroni won with a time of 2:54.54.

PRESS RELEASE – LOUISVILLE:

Despite posting a collective 16 NCAA ‘B’ cut times, the No.14/10 University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams fell to the No.3/7 Indiana Hoosiers on Friday afternoon at Ralph Wright Natatorium. The men were defeated 184.5 to 115.5 by Indiana, while the women were overcome by a score of 160.5 to 139.5.

Prior to the start of the meet, UofL honored seven seniors for their contributions to the program – Carlos Claverie , Todd Owen , Jonathan Zoucha , Paige Ezell , Rachel Grooms , Lauren James , and Hannah Magnuson .

“In a tight meet like this, especially on the women’s side, we just needed to win a couple close ones,” said head coach Arthur Albiero . “The priority for today was to send our seniors out and put some great races on the board, and I feel like we did that. The score didn’t go our way, but I think we did that, and now it’s championship time. We’re going to get ready for ACCs and eventually NCAAs.”

In the 200 medley relay, Alina Kendzior (25.79), Mariia Astashkina (28.67), Nastja Govejsek (24.12) and Casey Fanz (22.71) combined for a 1:41.29 to touch second. The Cardinal B-relay was third with a time of 1:42.13 put up by Ashlyn Schoof (26.07), Avery Braunecker (28.86), Grace Oglesby (24.46) and Lainey Visscher (22.74). The Hoosiers won the event with a 1:38.14.

For the men’s 200 medley relay, the Cards touched in 1:27.47 for second, posted by Nicolas Albiero (22.28), Claverie (24.53), Zach Harting (21.34) with an anchor of 19.32 by Andrej Barna . The event was won by the Hoosier team of Gabriel Fantoni, Ian Finnerty, Vini Lanza, and Ali Khalafalla who put up a 1:26.29.

In the women’s 1000 free, Louisville’s Sophie Cattermole went 10:02.06 for second. IU’s Cassy Jernberg won with a time of 9:53.23. UofL’s Maggie Jahns was third, boarding a 10:10.24. Marcelo Acosta won the men’s 1000 free with a time of 9:05.90, Cardinal freshman T.C. Smith was third in 9:17.96. IU’s Adam Destrampe was second in 9:10.71.

Louisville’s Mallory Comerford won the 200 free in 1:46.81. Arina Openysheva tied for second with a time of 1:48.42 with IU’s Kennedy Goss. Rachael Bradford-Feldman was fourth in 1:50.00. In the men’s 200 free Jarrett Jones was third in 1:39.03 with Sam Steele picking up fourth place points with a time of 1:39.54. The event was won by Mohamed Samy with a B-cut time of 1:34.76.

Kendzior was second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.58 for an NCAA B-cut time. The event was won by Ali Rockett’s B-cut time of 53.69. In the men’s 100 backstroke, Nikkos Sofianidis touched second with a time of 49.57 for Louisville. Daniel Sos tied for third for the Cards with a time of 49.78. The event was won by Gabriel Fantoni of IU, who posted a 47.27 for a B-cut.

In the women 100 breaststroke, Olympian Lilly King won with a 59.99 and an NCAA B-cut. Freshman Morgan Friesen was second, posting a 1:02.89. Astashkina was third in 1:03.01 and Silvia Guerra scored fourth place points with a time of 1:03.07. In the men’s 100 breaststroke, IU’s Ian Finnerty touched in 53.20 for a B-cut. UofL’s Claverie was third with a 55.28, which is also a B-cut. Evgenii Somov was fifth in 56.02.

Oglesby won the 200 fly and got an NCAA B-cut with a time of 1:59.09. UofL freshman Carley Lowe boarded a 2:04.57 for fifth. In the men’s 200 fly, Louisville’s Albiero was second with a time of 1:46.68 with teammate Harting’s 1:46.84 touching third in 1:46.84 and both were NCAA B-cuts. IU’s Vini Lanza was first in 1:45.14.

The Cards went 1-2-3 in the 50-free led by Openysheva’s winning time of 23.07. Visscher was second in 23.14 and Fanz was third in 23.18. In the men’s 50 free, Ali Khalafalla won with a time of 19.60. IU Olympian Blake Pieroni was second with a 19.88 and UofL’s Barna was third in 20.06, with the top three all notching B-cuts. Matyi Kovacs was fourth in 20.58.

In women’s 1-meter diving, UofL’s Molly Fears was second with a score of 278.33, just behind IU’s Jessica Parratto’s 298.65 score. Breanna Price was fourth in 237.80 and Michaela Sliney scored fifth with a score of 230.03.

In the men’s 3-meter diving, IU’s Mory Gould was first with a score of 362.40 and Andrew Capobianco was second with a 331.50. UofL’s Daniel Pinto was fourth with a 316.28.

Comerford won the 100-free with an NCAA B-cut time of 49.49 with Visscher touching second in 50.45 for the Cardinals. For the men’s 100-free, IU’s Pieroni was first with a time of 43.75, followed by teammate Khalafalla’s 44.24, both gaining B-cuts. Barna was third in 44.39, followed by Matyi Kovacs in fourth for the Cards with a time of 45.33.

In the 200 backstroke, Kendzior was third in 1:57.99 for an NCAA B-cut. The event was won by IU’s Goss (1:56.91) followed by teammate Rachel Matsumura’s 1:57.62. All three made NCAA B-cut times. In the men’s 200 back, Albiero won with a time of 1:45.23 for an NCAA B-cut. IU’s Fantoni touched second in 1:45.51 and new Cardinal Sos was into the wall fourth in 1:45.90.

In the 200 breast, IU’s Olympic gold medalist, King, won with a 2:11.03. UofL’s Friesen was second in 2:13.64 and the Cards took third with teammate Rachael Bradford-Feldman touching third in 2:16.83. The top two times were NCAA B-cut time. In the men’s 200 breast, Claverie was second with a time of 1:59.60 behind IU’s Ian Finnerty‘s first place time of 1:50.69, both good for NCAA B-cuts.

In the 500 free, Cattermole touched second with a time of 4:54.04. A fourth place time of 4:55.88 for Arina Openysheva was the next best time for the Cardinals. In the men’s 500 free, UofL’s Acosta won with a time of 4:25.61. Smith was fourth, boarding a 4:33.05.

In the 100 fly, Comerford touched second in 54.07 for an NCAA B-cut. Govejsek was fourth with a time of 54.77. The event was won by Christie Jensen‘s 53.22 for a B-cut. In the men’s 100 fly, Harting was 48.39 for second behind IU’s Vini Lanza‘s B-cut time of 46.86.

Fears recorded another second place finish in the 3-meter with a score of 304.73, followed by Price in third with a 254.10. Pinto captured the men’s 1-meter title with a score of 324.68, while Fecteau finished fourth with a 286.73.

Bradford-Feldman placed second in the 400 IM with an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 4:13.69, just behind IU’s King. Cattermole was third with a 4:20.82. Sos completed a solid day with a win in the 400 IM in a time of 3:48.31, while Etay Gurevich was second (3:54.20). Both Cardinals recorded NCAA ‘B’ cut times.

In the final event of the afternoon, the UofL team of Visscher (50.62), Comerford (49.40), Openysheva (50.01), and Fanz (50.61) captured the win in the 400 free relay in a time of 3:20.64. The UofL men’s team of Kovacs (45.03), Barna (43.26), Albiero (44.20), and Harting (44.18) took second in a 2:56.67.

Next up, the Cardinals will host the Louisville Invitational on February 10-11 at Ralph Wright Natatorium.