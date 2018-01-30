Nitro Swimming Signs With FINIS

FINIS, Inc. , the worldwide leader in technical swimming innovation is proud to announce it’s new team sponsorship of Nitro Swimming .

“I have always admired and respected the program that Mike and Tracy (Koleber) have built at Nitro Swimming,” says FINIS Cofounder and CEO John Mix, “Our partnership with them is an exciting opportunity to service one of the best and most elite programs in the entire country.”

Founded in 2006, Nitro Swimming is a USA Swimming Gold Medal Club based in Austin, Texas. The second largest competitive team in the country was recently ranked 11th in the USA Swimming Club Excellence Program. They have two state-of-the-art long course pools that offer over 45 scheduled group options for swimmers of all abilities that have helped them win 12 Texas Age Group Swimming Championships (TAGS).

“We have had a great working relationship with FINIS for several years,” says Head Coach and Founder Mike Koleber, “And we believe that FINIS has always had swimming’s best interest at their core. We are very excited to be signing with an innovator like FINIS.”

Nitro also operates one of the world’s best swim schools. Voted ‘Austin’s Best Place To Learn Swimming’ for the last six years, they build confidence and teach lifelong lessons in water safety.

“I’m grateful to Nitro for the opportunity to work with them,” says Team Sales & Sports Marketing Manager Keith Jizmejian, “I believe this is a great step for both companies as we work together to simplify swimming and help Nitro become the fastest team in the country.”

Club swimming news is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.