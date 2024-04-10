Kiefer Aquatics Named Official Meet Vendor for the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio

Courtesy: Kiefer Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner.

San Antonio, TX – Kiefer Aquatics is thrilled to announce its partnership with TYR and USA Swimming as the official meet vendor for the prestigious Pro Swim Series event in San Antonio, scheduled for April 10-13. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Kiefer Aquatics, highlighting the brand’s commitment to supporting competitive swimming at the highest levels.

The Pro Swim Series in San Antonio is one of the most anticipated events in the national professional swimming calendar. Broadcasted on television, the meet is expected to draw a large audience, including many of the United States’ Olympic qualifying swimmers, as it takes place just months before the US Olympic Trials in June. This provides an exceptional platform for Kiefer Aquatics to showcase its expertise in delivering top-quality swimwear and accessories to a wide audience of swimming enthusiasts and professionals.

“Partnering with Kiefer to provide event merchandise and TYR products to the local San Antonio community is the perfect way to cap off the final stop of the 2024 TYR Pro Series,” said Larry Meltzer, SVP of TYR Sport. “With this being the last tune up before Trials, we anticipate an electric crowd, fast swimming, and knowledgeable fans who are excited to experience an elite USA Swimming event.”

Leading the charge for Kiefer Aquatics at the event will be Amy Johnson VP of Sales, who will coordinate the event sales team’s efforts on-site.

Those participating in the meet will be able to stock up on the best of TYR swimwear, tech suits and swim gear as well as exclusive apparel for the TYR Pro series and event. TYR will also be unveiling the National Team kit for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Kiefer Aquatics looks forward to contributing to the success of the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio and to continuing its support for the swimming community at large.

About Kiefer Aquatics

Kiefer Aquatics is dedicated to enhancing the aquatic journey for everyone – serving competitive swimmers, lifeguards, aquatic facilities, water fitness and learn to swim programs. Kiefer has pioneered innovations and custom product services over our 75-year history including the first nylon material swimsuit, the kickboard, the lifeguard rescue can, starting blocks, lane lines, pace clocks, soft-gasket goggles, and learn to swim products.

Kiefer was founded in 1947 by Adolph Kiefer – US Olympic Gold Medalist, WWII Navy Instructor, and aquatics industry Pioneer. Kiefer’s legacy of service, selection and value continues to propel us today.

For more information, visit www.kiefer.com